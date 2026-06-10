Liberia and Ghana Sign Energy Sector Cooperation Agreement

Monrovia, Liberia, June 10, 2026 - The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance cooperation in petroleum sector regulation.

The MOU, signed on June 2, 2026, aims to improve governance in the petroleum sector through regulatory collaboration, knowledge sharing, and joint capacity-building initiatives between the two countries.

Under the agreement, both regulatory bodies will share expertise in petroleum licensing, contract administration, and local content development. The MOU also provides for joint training programs and mutual support in engaging investors, national stakeholders, and international institutions.

The agreement coincides with the LPRA's efforts to strengthen oversight of Liberia's first new upstream Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) in more than a decade.

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The PSCs were signed in 2025 with TotalEnergies EP Liberia (TEEPLIB) and Oranto Petroleum.

At the signing ceremony, Marlin T. Logan, Director General of the LPRA, emphasized the history of cooperation between Liberia and Ghana in energy sector governance.

Emeafa Hardcastle, Acting CEO of the Petroleum Commission of Ghana, highlighted the importance of strong institutions and regulatory frameworks to ensure responsible management of petroleum resources.

Key areas of cooperation outlined in the MOU include the exchange of regulatory expertise, joint capacity-building, sharing of best practices, and collaboration on local content frameworks.

The partnership also includes mutual support in engaging investors, local stakeholders, and multilateral institutions.

Both organizations stated that the agreement marks the beginning of a strengthened regulatory partnership.

The LPRA and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana are committed to implementing the agreement through technical exchanges and joint initiatives.