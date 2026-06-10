Liberia: Moroccan Foreign Minister On Vision to Address Security Threats

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, outlined on Tuesday in El Jadida the enlightened Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to address security threats facing Africa and support the continent in its drive toward development and prosperity.

Speaking at the opening session of the 5th High-Level Meeting of Heads of Counter-Terrorism and Security Agencies in Africa, organized within the framework of the Marrakech Platform and held in El Jadida under the co-chairmanship of Morocco and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the minister spoke of the continent's security context.

MFA Bourita highlighted several concerning developments, notably the expansion and regionalization of terrorism on the continent, the proliferation of armed conflicts, the growing nexus between terrorist groups, separatist movements, and transnational crime, as well as challenges posed by technological advancements and artificial intelligence.

In light of these challenges, the minister said that the Royal Vision provides a comprehensive framework for understanding African realities. He recalled that His Majesty the King's African policy is, above all, a policy of belonging, noting that for Morocco, Africa is not merely a neighboring continent, nor just one diplomatic option among others, but a continent to which the Kingdom belongs geographically, in terms of identity, politically, institutionally, and historically.

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MFA Bourita stressed that, in accordance with His Majesty the King's enlightened Vision, the Kingdom's actions in Africa are based on the conviction that the continent's development, stability, and security are intimately linked to those of Morocco. In this regard, he affirmed that Morocco's commitment to the fight against terrorism on the African continent is not a choice, but stems from the responsibility of a country dedicated to its continent's safety.

He further noted that His Majesty the King has always advocated a comprehensive approach to security challenges, believing that the response to terrorism cannot be solely security-based but must also incorporate religious, economic, and social dimensions.

In addition, the minister took this opportunity to highlight the prominent role now played by the Marrakech Platform, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, noting that it has stood out as a key framework and an essential forum for discussing the fight against terrorism on the African continent. He also commended the commitment of UNOCT, noting that it reflects another facet of the enduring, robust, structured, and forward-looking partnership between Morocco and this UN office.

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Concluding his remarks, MFA Bourita insisted that stability is the starting point for development and democracy, before calling for Africa's voice to be heard more clearly in updating the United Nations counter-terrorism strategy, noting that if Africa is today the epicenter of global terrorism, it must be at the heart of this strategy.

Launched in 2022, the Marrakech Platform brings together heads of African counterterrorism and security agencies, as well as representatives from partner countries and regional and international organizations, with the aim of strengthening cooperation and coordination in addressing the continent's security challenges.