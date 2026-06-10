Liberia: House Investigates Rep. Cole After Chamber Incident

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives has instructed its Committee on Rules, Order, and Administration to investigate Representative J. Marvin Cole, following an incident on Tuesday morning before the start of the regular plenary session.

According to reports, Cole, who represents Bong County District #3, occupied the seat of Speaker Richard N. Koon and addressed members of the press, vowing to lock the chamber doors to enforce punctuality among lawmakers.

"I will lock the chamber doors at 10:00 a.m. even if the Speaker or Deputy Speaker is not here," Cole stated.

Cole emphasized that institutional discipline should take precedence over individual convenience and insisted that lawmakers respect agreed-upon session times without exception.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This House must learn to respect time, if we set a time for session, then we must begin at that time, regardless of who is present or absent".

During the session, Lofa County District #4 Representative Gizzie Kollince raised the issue in plenary, calling for an investigation into the matter.

Kollince explained that ongoing construction on the boulevard road had led the House to temporarily suspend its rules, allowing sessions to start later so members using that route could attend.

Lawmakers expressed concern that occupying the Speaker's chair and making unilateral pronouncements could undermine parliamentary procedures, institutional order, and the authority of the House.

The matter was formally referred to the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration for investigation. The committee is expected to report its findings to the House on Thursday.

Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon cautioned members to respect the authority and sanctity of the offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

He emphasized that the chairs of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are not vacant, especially when both are in the country, and said the chamber is not a playground.

"This is not a playground. If you want to play, go home to your yard and play, and stop throwing jabs here," Koon told members.

Earlier this week, Speaker Koon had threatened to cut lawmakers' salaries due to poor attendance at sessions.