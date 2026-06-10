Liberia: House Sets Up Committee to Review Ltmi Concession

Capitol Hill, June 10, 2026: The House of Representatives has established a specialized committee to review the concession agreement with Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI).

The decision was reached on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, following a heated debate sparked by three separate communications from Representatives Austin Taylor, Obediah Varney, and Luther Collins. The communications raised concerns regarding the quality of license plates being issued to vehicle owners nationwide.

Lawmakers voiced dissatisfaction with what they described as substandard service delivery and the issuance of temporary wooden ("plank") license plates, which have led to public discontent and questions about the proper implementation of the concession agreement.

Several representatives, including Alexander Poure, Ivar K. Jones, Obediah Varney, Alex S. Noah, and Moima Briggs-Mensah, also highlighted concerns about the LTMI arrangement's impact on employment opportunities and potential overlaps with the responsibilities of existing government agencies.

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The House has called for a thorough review of the concession agreement, with some members advocating for possible de-ratification of the law establishing LTMI if investigations reveal violations of its mandate or a failure to meet contractual obligations.

During the hearing, LTMI Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that the controversial plank license plates are being used temporarily until standard plates become available. He assured lawmakers that LTMI is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The review committee is chaired by Representative Gizzie Kollince, with Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah as Co-Chair. Other members include Representatives Ivar K. Jones, Prince Koinah, Sumo Mulbah, Marie Johnson, and Samuel Browne.

The committee has been tasked with investigating issues surrounding the license plate concession, assessing concerns raised by lawmakers and the public, and reporting its findings and recommendations to plenary within two weeks. The report is expected by June 23, 2026, at which time plenary will decide on the appropriate course of action.