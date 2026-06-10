Liberia: Senate Confirms Weedor As NEC Chairperson

Capitol Hill — The Liberian Senate has confirmed Mr. Jonathan K. Weedor as the new Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC). The decision followed a confirmation hearing and the presentation of the Senate's Committee report, with twenty-three senators voting in favor and only Nimaba County Senator Samuel Kogar opposing the nomination.

During his confirmation hearing, Mr. Weedor pledged to uphold the NEC's independence and nonpartisan mandate, promising to fully implement Liberia's electoral laws, rules, and code of conduct. He emphasized his commitment to integrity, impartiality, transparency, and open communication with all stakeholders, vowing that the Commission would operate free from external influence.

Highlighting his qualifications, Mr. Weedor cited his integrity, educational background, and experience, stating, "If confirmed, I shall ensure that the NEC is guided by integrity, impartiality, independence, and transparency. We will act in a nonpartisan manner, implement the electoral law and code of conduct fully, treat all stakeholders equitably, operate free from external influence, and maintain openness and timely communication."

Mr. Weedor also outlined priorities including efficient self-management, high-quality service delivery for voters and other stakeholders, and optimal use of resources to ensure sustainability and cost-effectiveness. He stressed the need for professionalism in electoral administration, meticulous adherence to procedures, and maintaining high standards among election officials.

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Reflecting on Liberia's democratic progress since 2005, Mr. Weedor commended the collective sacrifices that have enabled free and fair elections, noting the NEC's central role in those achievements. He acknowledged advancements in voter registration, civic education, and the overall administration of elections.

However, Mr. Weedor also recognized ongoing challenges facing the NEC, including operational inefficiency, funding uncertainties, technological gaps, logistical issues, barriers to inclusion for persons with disabilities, and the spread of misinformation on social media.

He warned that if these issues are not addressed, they could undermine public trust in Liberia's democracy.