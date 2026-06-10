Liberia: Boakai Dismisses Presidential Envoy Kouyateh

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has relieved Ambassador Sheik Al-Moustapha Kouyateh of his duties as Ambassador at Large for Special Duties and Special Presidential Envoy with immediate effect.

The decision came after Liberia's House of Representatives passed a vote of no confidence against Ambassador Kouyateh on June 4, 2026, over controversial remarks he allegedly made about the Legislature.

Lawmakers accused Kouyateh of alleging that members of the Legislature accepted bribes and engaged in corrupt practices during the approval of concession agreements. He also reportedly claimed that no concession agreement ratified by the Legislature had benefited Liberia more than foreign investors.

Although Ambassador Kouyateh appeared before the House of Representatives on May 25, 2026, and apologized for his comments, lawmakers later accused him of failing to comply with their directive to publicly repeat the apology. The matter escalated after he appeared on OK FM on May 31, 2026, where he reportedly refused to retract his statements about the Legislature.

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Following his radio appearance, lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in Kouyateh and called on President Boakai to dismiss him from public service.

According to an Executive Mansion release issued on June 9, 2026, President Boakai informed Kouyateh that recent events stemming from public statements attributed to him regarding the House of Representatives, coupled with the Legislature's vote of no confidence in his continued service, had created circumstances requiring his intervention.

The President emphasized that the success of Liberia's national development agenda depends on constructive engagement, mutual respect, and effective collaboration among the three branches of government.

He further noted that implementing the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development requires strong working relationships among national institutions to pursue the common good.

President Boakai thanked Ambassador Kouyateh for his service to the nation and wished him well in his future endeavors.