Liberia: S/C Reopens Jury Tampering Inquiry in Tweah Case

The Supreme Court of Liberia has reopened a contentious chapter in one of the country's most closely watched criminal trials, lifting a temporary stay order and allowing Criminal Court "C" to resume its investigation into alleged jury tampering in the case involving former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr.

The ruling by Justice in Chambers Yussif D. Kaba clears the procedural barrier that had halted the inquiry but simultaneously imposes a key safeguard: the investigation must now proceed in open court. The decision reignites debate over judicial authority, jury independence, and the legal finality of acquittals under Liberian law.

At the center of the storm is the May 8, 2026 verdict in which nine of twelve jurors returned a not-guilty decision on all charges against Tweah, including economic sabotage, money laundering, theft of property, criminal conspiracy, and criminal facilitation. The ruling also acquitted former Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper while convicting two co-defendants, producing a mixed verdict that immediately polarized political and legal observers.

The charges against Tweah stemmed from allegations involving the alleged unauthorized handling and distribution of over US$6.2 million and L$1 billion in public funds tied to the Financial Intelligence Agency. The case, from its inception, was politically charged, drawing intense public scrutiny and framing the former minister as either a victim of politicized prosecution or a central figure in a major public finance scandal.

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Following the acquittal, Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousman Feika initiated an unprecedented post-verdict inquiry after receiving affidavits from three former jurors alleging misconduct during the trial process.

Among the claims raised were allegations of jurors attending social gatherings during the trial period, possible breaches of sequestration rules, including access to mobile phones, and unauthorized communication and potential external influence before and after deliberations.

Judge Feika subsequently summoned jurors, defense attorneys, prosecutors, and court officers for questioning and indicated plans to review CCTV footage, phone records, and testimony from court bailiffs who supervised the jury panel.

Under Liberian law, jurors are required to deliberate exclusively on evidence presented in court and remain insulated from outside influence. Any breach of this principle is considered a serious offense capable of undermining the integrity of a verdict.

Tweah's defense team, led by Cllr. Arthur Johnson, immediately rejected the inquiry, arguing that it amounted to an unlawful attempt to revisit a final verdict.

At a May 20 press conference, Johnson described the probe as "unconstitutional, illegal, and politically motivated," insisting that once a jury is discharged, the trial court loses jurisdiction over its members.

"The court lacks the jurisdiction to recall and investigate them in this manner," Johnson argued, framing the inquiry as a de facto effort to undo an acquittal that is protected under Liberia's double jeopardy doctrine.

The defense subsequently filed a petition for a writ of prohibition before the Supreme Court, alleging executive interference and warning that the inquiry risked eroding the finality of jury verdicts. Justice Kaba initially responded by issuing a temporary stay order, suspending Criminal Court "C" proceedings pending review.

That stay has now been lifted.

While the lifting of the stay order allows Criminal Court "C" to resume its inquiry, it does not overturn the acquittal of Tweah nor reopen the criminal case itself. Instead, it restores jurisdiction for a limited procedural investigation into alleged jury misconduct.

In practical terms, the Supreme Court has drawn a distinction between the finality of a jury verdict, which remains protected under double jeopardy principles, and the court's supervisory authority over alleged misconduct in the administration of justice.

By ordering that proceedings be conducted in open court, Justice Kaba also shifted the inquiry into a more transparent framework, effectively rejecting the lower court's initial proposal for in camera (closed-door) hearings.

Legal analysts say this move is significant. It acknowledges the seriousness of the allegations while attempting to balance competing constitutional concerns: judicial accountability on one hand, and protection against post-verdict harassment of jurors on the other.

The case now sits in a legally complex space rarely tested in Liberian jurisprudence: whether a trial court retains authority to investigate juror conduct after a verdict has been rendered and the panel discharged.

Supporters of the inquiry argue that courts must retain inherent authority to protect the integrity of their proceedings. Without such power, they say, verdicts obtained through improper influence--if proven--would remain permanently insulated from scrutiny.

Proponents of this view point to the seriousness of the allegations, including claims of sequestration breaches and potential external contact, as justification for post-verdict examination.

Critics, however, warn that such investigations risk undermining the finality of jury trials and could open the door to political interference in criminal justice outcomes. They argue that once a jury is discharged, any further action risks transforming courts into instruments for relitigating unpopular verdicts.

Senator Augustine Chea has previously emphasized that Liberia's double jeopardy protections bar the state from appealing or retrying an acquitted defendant, reinforcing the argument that the verdict in Tweah's case is legally final regardless of subsequent controversy.

Solicitor General Augustine Fayiah, meanwhile, has maintained that "the court has spoken and justice has been served," signaling support for respecting the jury's decision despite ongoing procedural scrutiny.

Jury integrity has long been a sensitive issue in Liberia's judicial system, where limited resources, logistical challenges, and public pressure have occasionally raised concerns about the robustness of sequestration and trial management.

Historically, allegations of juror misconduct have surfaced in high-profile cases, but rarely have they escalated to Supreme Court intervention after a verdict. Legal observers say the Tweah case could become a landmark in defining the boundaries of post-trial judicial oversight.

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At stake is not only the credibility of one verdict, but the broader question of how Liberia's justice system balances two foundational principles: the sanctity of jury decisions and the necessity of safeguarding those decisions from corruption or interference.

With the stay lifted, Criminal Court "C" is expected to proceed with hearings in open court, reviewing affidavits, digital records, and testimony from jurors and court officers. Depending on findings, the court could initiate contempt proceedings or refer matters for criminal prosecution against individuals implicated in misconduct.

However, even if irregularities are established, legal experts emphasize that the acquittal of Tweah remains insulated from reversal under current constitutional protections.

What emerges instead is a parallel legal process--one that examines not guilt or innocence, but the integrity of the process that produced the verdict.

The Supreme Court's decision to lift the stay order has reopened a sensitive judicial inquiry without disturbing the finality of the acquittal at its center. It preserves space for accountability while reinforcing constitutional limits on retrying acquitted persons.

Yet the broader implications remain unresolved: how far can courts go in policing juries after verdicts are delivered, and at what point does safeguarding judicial integrity begin to threaten judicial finality?

However, the Liberian justice system finds itself navigating that narrow and uncertain line.