Nigeria: You're Looking for Campaign Funds - Okonkwo Reacts to Obi's N5bn Defamation Suit

Actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to the N5 billion defamation suit reportedly being prepared against him by former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, describing the move as unwise and challenging Obi to proceed with the court action.

Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for Obi's presidential campaign, made his position known in a statement posted on his X account on Wednesday.

His reaction followed reports that Obi had threatened legal action against him over alleged defamatory comments, with a demand for N5 billion in damages.

Responding to the development, Okonkwo said he had been informed of a letter allegedly sent by Obi and his lawyers but had yet to read it.

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"It has been brought to my notice that there is a letter circulating online from the hypocrite, Peter Obi, and his Lawyers that I should pay him N5b. Hahaha!" he wrote.

"If Peter Obi is looking for money to campaign, he should privately ask me for assistance, not come from extortion, and I will help him."

The former Labour Party chieftain claimed that he personally incurred expenses while serving as Obi's spokesperson during the 2023 election campaign.

"I did so when I was his Spokesperson paying for my flight tickets and booking for my hotel accommodation to some of our campaigns," he said.

Okonkwo also warned that Obi's lawyers should take responsibility for any information that could emerge if the dispute proceeds.

"Let me sound this note of warning, the Lawyers must take responsibility for any information I may have to divulge, which I acquired as a spokesperson, but which by my conscience I have not shared with anyone," he stated.

He added that suing a former spokesperson over defamation was a poor decision.

"Anyone who decides to sue his former Spokesperson for defamation is indeed very unwise," Okonkwo said.

The former campaign spokesman maintained that he would respond formally after reviewing the letter, while urging Obi and his legal team to proceed with the case.

"It will be a shame to Peter Obi and his Lawyers if they do not take this case to court. I don't have time or patience for scammers," he said.

The latest exchange marks a fresh twist in the deteriorating relationship between Obi and Okonkwo, who were political allies during the 2023 presidential election but have since publicly disagreed on a range of political issues.