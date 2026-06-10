Liberia: House Launches Probe Into Ltm Concession

The House of Representatives has set up a specialized committee to investigate the operations of the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI), amid growing concerns over the issuance of temporary license plates and questions surrounding the company's concession agreement with the government.

The decision follows mounting complaints from lawmakers and members of the public regarding the quality and availability of vehicle license plates, prompting calls for a comprehensive review of the Liberia Traffic Management (LTM) concession and, if necessary, its possible de-ratification.

The matter was brought before plenary through separate communications submitted by Representatives Austin Taylor, Obediah Varney, and Luther Collins, who raised concerns about the effectiveness of the current license plate management system.

During deliberations, lawmakers criticized what they described as poor service delivery and the widespread use of temporary "plank" license plates by vehicle owners.

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Several legislators argued that the situation has created public frustration and raised serious questions about whether LTMI is fulfilling its obligations under the concession agreement.

The debate also expanded beyond license plates, with lawmakers expressing concerns about the broader impact of the concession on government functions and employment opportunities for Liberians.

Representatives Alexander Poure, Ivar K. Jones, Obediah Varney, Alex S. Noah, and Moima Briggs-Mensah were among those who called for a thorough examination of the arrangement, including its mandate and relationship with existing government institutions.

Some lawmakers suggested that if the investigation uncovers significant shortcomings or violations of the concession agreement, the Legislature should consider revoking or amending the law that established the entity.

As part of the review process, plenary heard testimony from LTMI officials and the Deputy Inspector General for Operations of the Liberia National Police.

During the hearing, LTMI's Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that the controversial plank license plates are currently being issued as a temporary measure while standard plates are being produced and distributed.

Following extensive discussions, plenary voted to establish a specialized committee tasked with conducting a full investigation into the concerns raised by lawmakers and the public.

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The committee is chaired by Representative Gizzie Kollince, with Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah serving as Co-Chair. Other members include Representatives Ivar K. Jones, Prince Koinah, Sumo Mulbah, Marie Johnson, and Samuel Browne.

The panel has been given two weeks to assess the implementation of the concession, evaluate complaints related to the license plate system, and determine whether LTMI is operating within its legal mandate and contractual obligations.

The committee is expected to present its findings and recommendations to plenary on June 23, 2026, after which lawmakers will decide on the next course of action.

The House of Representatives said the investigation underscores its commitment to ensuring accountability, protecting public interests, and guaranteeing that concession agreements deliver the services and benefits promised to the Liberian people.