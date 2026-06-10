Nigeria: Obi Demands N5bn Damages, Gives Kenneth Okonkwo Seven Days to Retract Allegations

ABUJA — Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo to retract what he described as false, malicious and defamatory statements made against him.

Obi, through his lawyer, Alex Ejesieme, SAN, is also demanding a public apology and payment of N5 billion as damages for the alleged injury to his reputation.

The demand was contained in a letter titled, "Demand for Immediate Withdrawal of False, Malicious and Defamatory Publications Against Mr. Peter Obi, Public Apology and Undertaking," issued by Ejesieme on behalf of the former Anambra State governor.

According to the letter, Obi's legal team took exception to remarks allegedly made by Okonkwo during a live appearance on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily programme on June 8, 2026, which were subsequently circulated across traditional and social media platforms.

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The letter alleged that Okonkwo accused Obi and leaders of the NDC in the South-East of demanding a N10 million payment from House of Representatives aspirants in addition to prescribed nomination fees.

It further claimed that Okonkwo alleged that Obi personally compiled the party's list of candidates from a hotel room, warned aspirants that Obi would scam them, accused him of collecting money from individuals abroad, and linked him and party leaders to criminal activities.

Obi's lawyers described the allegations as "false, baseless, malicious, reckless and defamatory," arguing that they portrayed their client as a fraudster, extortionist and participant in criminal conduct.

"The above statements, in their natural and ordinary meaning, falsely and maliciously represent our client as a person who demands, solicits, organises and collects bribes; who extorts, defrauds and swindles political aspirants of their money; and who, in concert with others, is engaged in criminal conspiracy and actively perpetuating criminality," the letter stated.

The legal team maintained that the allegations lacked factual basis and were intended to damage Obi's reputation and public standing.

It further argued that while freedom of expression is guaranteed, it does not extend to publishing false statements that impute criminality, fraud or dishonesty to another individual.

Consequently, Obi demanded that Okonkwo, within seven days of receiving the letter, withdraw the statements in their entirety, issue an unequivocal public apology, and publish the retraction and apology through the same platforms used in disseminating the allegations, including television broadcasts and social media channels.

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The former presidential candidate also demanded that the apology receive equal or greater prominence than the original publication and that Okonkwo provide a written undertaking to refrain from making further defamatory statements about him.

In addition, Obi is seeking N5 billion in general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

The letter warned that failure to comply with the demands within the stipulated period would leave Obi with no option but to institute legal proceedings, including claims for damages, injunctive reliefs, public retraction and the full cost of litigation.

"Should you fail, refuse or neglect to comply with the above demands within the stipulated period, our client shall be left with no option than to seek legal redress against you without further recourse," the letter stated.