Liberia: LPRA, GPC Deepen Ties On Oil&gas Sector Dev.

The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ghana Petroleum Commission (GPC), marking a significant step in south-south cooperation for energy sector regulation.

The agreement, signed on June 2, 2026, will strengthen petroleum sector governance through regulatory collaboration, knowledge exchange, and joint capacity building.

Both institutions will share regulatory expertise in petroleum licensing, contract administration, local content development, initiate joint training programs for petroleum sector professionals and provide mutual support in engaging investors, national stakeholders, and multilateral institutions.

The agreement is finalized at a time when the LPRA is advancing regulatory compliance and effective administration of Liberia's first set of upstream Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) in a decade. The PSCs were signed in 2025 with TotalEnergies EP Liberia (TEEPLIB) and Oranto Petroleum.

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"The relationship between Liberia and Ghana in the energy sector has always been one of inspiration and mutual support. We are meeting today as friendly nations shaped by one another's good examples in natural resource management," Marlin T. Logan, Director General, Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

"As regulators, we are entrusted to ensure petroleum resources deliver lasting benefits to our citizens, and achieving this requires strong institutions, capable human resources, robust regulatory frameworks, and continuous learning from one another," Emeafa Hardcastle, Ag. Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Commission of Ghana.

Key Areas of Cooperation

· Exchange of regulatory expertise and institutional knowledge

· Joint capacity-building program for petroleum sector professionals

· Sharing of best practices in petroleum licensing and contract administration

· Collaboration on local content frameworks

· Mutual support in engaging investors, local stakeholders, and multilateral institutions

Both institutions affirm that the signing marks not a conclusion, but the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral regulatory partnership. The LPRA and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana are committed to operationalizing the MOU through clearly defined technical exchanges and joint initiatives that deliver measurable value to both nations.