Liberia: Kruah Urges Young Africans to Embrace Inclusive Leadership, Discipline

Liberia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah, on Monday, June 8, 2026, addressed the Young Political Leadership School Africa Cohort 13 with a powerful and deeply personal address at the opening and 10th Anniversary Edition of the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLSA), challenging over 200 young leaders from across the continent to embrace active citizenship, inclusive leadership, and disciplined public service.

Speaking at the Royal Ambassador Hotel in Margibi County, Minister Kruah welcomed delegates from Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and other African nations on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Government of Liberia.

Addressing participants under the theme, "Empowering the Future: From Learning to Leadership for Africa's Agenda 2063," the Liberia Youth and Sports Minister stressed that leadership is not defined by titles or electoral victories alone, but by persistence, participation, and commitment to serving others.

Drawing from her own political journey, Atty Kruah recounted how her first experience in leadership came through defeat during a student election at St. Teresa's Convent High School in Monrovia. "My first election ended in a loss," she told participants. "But that experience sparked a lifelong commitment to democratic participation and public service. Leadership begins with showing up, even when the outcome is uncertain."

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She reflected on her later victory in student leadership at Stella Maris Polytechnic and her active participation in national politics, including her support for former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her unsuccessful bids for the House of Representatives in 2018 and 2023.

Despite those setbacks, Youth and Sports Minister Atty Cornelia W. Kruah emphasized that perseverance remains one of the most important attributes of leadership. "I have lost elections, but I have never lost my commitment to serve," she said. "True leadership requires discipline, resilience, and the courage to continue working for your people regardless of temporary setbacks."

Throughout her address, the MYS Minister underscored the importance of inclusion and regional cooperation, particularly among the countries of the Mano River Union. She noted that the shared history of Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea demonstrates the power of collective action in overcoming conflict and building peace.

Joining her at the event were Guinea's Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Cellou Baldé, and Sierra Leone's Minister of Youth Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Sannoh. The gathering also featured the signing of a joint commitment among youth ministers aimed at strengthening regional youth collaboration.

Kruah encouraged participants to view one another not as competitors but as partners in Africa's development journey. "The young woman from Nigeria, the delegate from Guinea, the participant from Sierra Leone, these are not your competitors. They are your collaborators in building the Africa we all desire," she stated.

The Minister further challenged young leaders to embrace political education as a tool for strengthening citizenship and democratic governance rather than simply preparing for political office.

She urged participants to cultivate political consciousness, build meaningful relationships across borders, and carry a strong sense of responsibility back to their communities.

Highlighting Liberia's demographic realities, Kruah noted that more than 70 percent of the country's population is under the age of 35, making youth development central to national progress. "When we invest in young people, we are investing in the future of our nation," she said. "Youth development is national development."

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The Minister also outlined ongoing reforms within the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which she said are aligned with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda and focused on expanding opportunities for skills development, employment, civic engagement, and leadership.

As YPLSA celebrated a decade of impact across Africa, Kruah praised the institution and its founder, Eddie Jarwolo, for creating a platform that continues to nurture a new generation of African leaders.

Concluding her remarks, she encouraged participants to remain committed to the ideals of service, integrity, and unity. "The continent is watching you," she said. "And it is not watching with doubt. It is watching with hope."

The 13th Cohort of YPLSA brought together more than 200 emerging leaders from across Africa for a week-long program focused on political education, democratic governance, leadership development, and regional cooperation as part of advancing Africa's Agenda 2063.