Somalia: Somali Referee Omar Artan Returns to Hero's Welcome After US Entry Denial

Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has returned to Mogadishu to a warm reception at Aden Adde International Airport by football officials, fans and well-wishers after being denied entry to the United States, where he had been scheduled to officiate at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan returned to Mogadishu on Wednesday to a warm reception from supporters after being denied entry to the United States, where he had been scheduled to officiate at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Artan, one of Somalia's most prominent football officials and a FIFA-accredited referee, was welcomed at Aden Adde International Airport by football officials, fans and well-wishers, days after his travel plans were abruptly halted.

No reason for Artan's repatriation has been publicly issued by U.S. immigration authorities. However, Somalia is among a number of countries affected by travel restrictions introduced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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The incident sparked widespread reaction in Somalia, where many viewed the referee's exclusion as a setback for a sports official who had earned international recognition through years of service in African and global football competitions.

Speaking after receiving a hero's welcome in Mogadishu, Artan urged young Somalis not to lose faith in their country.

"Somalia belongs to all of us. Whether things are good or bad, I want to tell our youth not to lose hope in our country," he said.

Somalia's government has expressed regret over the incident, while football supporters and public figures have rallied behind the referee, praising his achievements and contribution to the country's image abroad.

Artan has officiated numerous high-profile matches across Africa and is widely regarded as one of Somalia's most accomplished referees on the international stage.

The episode has reignited debate over the impact of U.S. travel restrictions on citizens from affected countries, particularly professionals and athletes participating in international events.