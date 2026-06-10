Nigeria: Rivers Community Alleges Police Intimidation, Harassment

The people of Taabaa Community in Khana local government area of Rivers State have accused operatives of the Nigeria Police of persistent harassment and intimidation.

They expressed disdain over actions of the security operatives, who recently arrested some persons in the community including the youth leader, Mr. Nwike Tor-Ue.

Speaking with newsmen at Bori, headquarters of Khana LGA, traditional ruler of the community, Chief Prosper Neeuwe, said in recent months, several members of the community have been subjected to unwarranted attacks and arrest.

"In recent months, Taabaa Community has experienced what appears to be an increasing pattern of police harassment, arrests, torture and extortion. Since February this year, several members of our community have reportedly been subjected to unwarranted arrests and other forms of intimidation, including HRH Chief M.S.K. Nule.

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"Most recently, in the early hours of today (yesterday), the youth leader of Taabaa Community, Mr. Nwike Tor-Ue, was arrested at his residence. We have also received reports that he was subjected to severe treatment during the process of his arrest," Neeuwe said.

He stated that inquiries by authorities of the community revealed that approximately fifteen indigenes of Taabaa Community are reportedly being sought by the police in connection with the alleged attempted murder of His Majesty, Mene Suanu T. Y. Baridam.

The traditional ruler said his community has no hand or connection with the alleged assassination attempt on the life of King Suanu Baridam of Bangha Kingdom.

"It is important to state unequivocally that Taabaa Community has no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the incident involving Mene Suanu Baridam. We strongly condemn any act of violence or criminality and remain committed to peace, justice, and the rule of law," Neeuwe said.

He expressed concern that the ongoing arrests, intimidation, and pressure being exerted on members of the community may have the potential to heighten tensions and undermine peace within the area.

"We therefore call on the relevant authorities to ensure that all investigations are conducted professionally, impartially, and within the bounds of the law while respecting the fundamental rights and dignity of all citizens," the monarch said.

Neeuwe maintained that Taabaa Community remains committed to lawful engagement and peaceful coexistence.

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Also speaking to journalists, wife of the arrested youth leader, Mrs Cecilia Nwike Tor-Ue while lamenting the arrest of her husband, said he was bundled away by suspected security operatives on mufti in the early hours of Monday.

The youth leader's wife said her husband was ill and requiring medical attention even at the point of his arrest, adding that the whereabouts of her husband was still unknown.

She lamented further that her husband was just released recently and the case was still pending in court, wondering why the persistent arrest and harrassment of her husband.

"This early morning, around 6:40 to 7:00 this morning, I was in my house when I saw some men, all of them were on black with guns. They were about 20 in number. They came and carried my husband away. Till now, I don't know his whereabouts", Mrs. Tor-Ue said.

She appealed to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police and all security agencies involved in the matter to come to her aid and stop the incessant harrassment of her husband.