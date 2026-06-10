Ghana: Sogakope Residents Complain of High Electricity Bills

Residents of Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have expressed concern about high electricity bills which did not reflect the actual power consumed and disconnections.

They, therefore, called on the Volta Region management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to as a matter of urgency rectify the situation.

The Leader of the Concerned Citizens of Sogakope, Mr John Kuevorgah made their concerns known at a stakeholder dialogue between the Volta Region ECG management and the residents of Sogakope to address the concerns raised by the ECG customers in the area.

Mr Kuevorgah stressed that it was abnormal for ECG to continue to bill customers on an estimated bill while there were meters which recorded the exact power consumed by customers, saying residents were given bills ranging from GH¢200.00, to GH¢300.00 based on the actual power consumed which was appropriate.

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He said the relationship between residents in the area started degenerating into tension when ECG started billing the people suddenly from GH¢300.00 to GH¢600, GH¢1,000.00, GH¢2,000.00 and beyond.

Mr Kuevorgah, however, commended the Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu,, who chaired the programme and said the assurances given to the residents had calmed down nerves rather than the ECG staff in the area who always insisted that the bills were what the customers consumed, which normally infuriated them.

Mr Gunu said government was putting in place measures to strengthen electricity supply to ensure that challenges associated with power supply to the people would become a thing of the past.

He stressed that the government was making conscious efforts to enhance electricity reliability and stability across the Volta region, and urged stakeholders to collaborate with the management of the ECG in order to ensure sustainable and reliable power supply to them.

The Volta Region Commercial Manager of the ECG, Mr Solomon Adjiku, assured the residents that the concerns raised including disconnected customers still being billed among others would be investigated and resolved.

He announced that the ECG had intensified customer education through outreach programmes to remove misunderstandings associated with the service delivering to the residents of the region and assured them of always serving them better.

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The Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Ms Eunice Tweneboah -Koduah, underlined that the engagement formed part of the company's commitment to maintaining open communication with stakeholders to promote stronger relationships with customers through dialogue.