Ghana: Mankessim Paramount Queen Mother Passes Away

The Mankessim Traditional Council, in accordance with custom, announced the death of Nana Ama Amissah III, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Mankessim Traditional Area, who reigned for nearly three decades.

She joined her ancestors in the United States of America after a short illness at the age of 60 years.

The body had since been flown into the country for preservation, pending arrangements for the holding of burial and final funeral rites.

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The death of the queen mother was customarily reported to the Mankessim Traditional Council on Friday during the celebration of the Ahobaa Ketsewa festival.

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News of the queen mother's demise was made by the Akesedo Nsona Royal Family, led by Ebusuapanyin Kwame Kwakye and Ebusuapanyin Kojo Dickson.

It, therefore, paved the way for the traditional council to publicly announce the demise of the paramount queen mother.

Before the announcement, customary rites, including the slaughtering of a sheep, were performed by the Nsona family, paving the way for the Paramount Chief of Mankessim Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, to speak.

The Mankessim Traditional Council has, therefore, declared a state of mourning in accordance with the customs and traditions of the land, and directed that the area be decorated in black and red.

A book of condolence, according to the Mankessim Traditional Council, had been opened at the Queen Mother's office as well as at the residence of the Paramount Chief for members of the public to pay their respects.

Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI noted that the demise of the queen mother had devastated the entire area due to her level of commitment towards the transformation of not only her community but the entire central region and Ghana as a whole.

Moreover, he said Nana Ama Ammissah III had a unique way of handling issues as she was seen as a pillar of wisdom, unity, dignity and compassion throughout her reign.

He expressed gratitude to the President for intervening to facilitate the repatriation of the remains of the late Queen Mother from the United States to the country.

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Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI indicated that the exercise was undertaken without any financial commitment from the traditional council or the family.

The late Nana Ama Amissah III was born in 1966 and enstooled as the Paramount Queen Mother for the Mankessim Traditional Area on July 2, 1994, until her demise this year (2026).