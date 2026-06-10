Ghana: Marfo, Borteye Excel in 2026 Damba Ping Pong

TAMALE — Young, enterprising table tennis prodigy, James Marfo, puts up a dominant performance to emerge the winner of the Men Singles event of the 2026 Damba Table Tennis Championship that ended last weekend.

Marfo delivered a commanding performance to defeat Ali Mohammed in a thrilling final that kept fans cheering throughout the period.

The victory capped an impressive tournament that served not only as a platform for competition but also showcase discipline, sportsmanship, and unearthed future champions for the sport.

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It attracted some of the country's most promising athletes, who competed across various categories including Boys and Girls U-19, Women Singles and Men's Singles.

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Ali Mohammed, despite falling short in the final, won the admiration of spectators with his energetic displays throughout the tournament and was later recognised as the Most Exciting Player.

One of the standout performers of the championship was Joanita Borteye, who demonstrated remarkable consistency and skill to emerge the winner of the Women Singles event.

She defeated one of the finest female players in the country, Cynthia Kwabi, to clinch the honours.

Borteye's achievements extended beyond the singles title. Her exemplary conduct on and off the playing area earned her the prestigious Most Disciplined Player award, making her one of the most decorated athletes of the tournament.

The young Joanita added the Girls U-19 title to her impressive haul after defeating Lovelyn Akua Agyemang in an electrifying final.

Joy Esi Abaidoo and Naomi Yeboah shared the third place honours.

Micheal Mensah Agyapong won the Boys U-19 category after a win over Richard Ofori. Frederick Mensah and Hamza Issah finished joint third.

At the awards ceremony, J.J. Abaidoo and Naomi Yeboah were adjudged the Discovery Player winners (Male/Female); Micheal Mensah Agyapong - Fair Player Award; Joanita Borteye - Most Disciplined Player; Frederick Mensah and Lovelyn Akua Agyemang - Promising Player (Male/Female) and Ali Mohammed - Most Exciting Player.

Speaking after the tournament, organisers praised the high level of competition and sportsmanship displayed throughout the championship.

The event underscored the important role of sports in promoting discipline, confidence, and leadership among young people.

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The event was supervised by Competition Manager, William Asare-Berekorang, and Competition Referee, David Senyo Ahiaba.