Liberia: Police Exonerate Zeno Industries, but Lacra Refuses to Accept Clearance

A leading cocoa buying and export company, Zeno Industries Inc., has been exonerated by the Liberia National Police (LNP) of allegations of smuggling and theft of property, but the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) has rejected the police clearance, triggering a growing standoff that continues to disrupt the company's operations and affect hundreds of workers.

The company, alongside suspended LACRA Deputy Director Alpha Gongolee, was previously forwarded to the LNP for investigation over allegations of economic crimes, including cocoa smuggling and theft of property. Following the accusations, LACRA ordered the immediate closure of Zeno Industries' operations pending investigation, a decision that reportedly led to the suspension of activities and the loss of income for part-time workers engaged during the cocoa season.

After three weeks of investigation, the Liberia National Police issued a formal clearance dated May 28, 2026, signed by Hon. Simeon F. Frank, Deputy Commissioner General for CSD/CID/FCID/Interpol Affairs, under the heading "Police Confirmation Clearance."

The document confirmed that Zeno Industries is "a legitimate established corporation in Liberia" and had entered into a shipment agreement (buying and exporting) of cocoa beans and coffee with LACRA in 2024.

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The clearance stated that the company made payments including royalty fees at the rate of US$10 per metric ton of cocoa beans for 225 metric tons, totaling US$2,250, executed under the administration of then LACRA Director Hon. Christophus Sankolo. It further noted that Zeno Industries paid additional fees, including US$1,000 for agency registration on July 1, 2024; US$900 for three agents; and US$5,000 for export permit licensing on July 2, 2024, all supported by official LACRA receipts numbered 307, 308, and 310.

According to the LNP, "the investigation established in this particular agreement that there is no financial impropriety that affected LACRA/Government of Liberia."

It further concluded: "There is no evidence of smuggling of cocoa beans shipment from July 2024 to February 2026," and added that "the investigation finds no criminal culpability on the part of Mr. Antonio Zeno, General Manager of Zeno Industries and wherefore, he is exonerated from the allegation."

Despite the police findings, Zeno Industries says LACRA has refused to allow the company to resume normal operations, arguing that the clearance should have been transmitted directly to the Authority rather than released publicly or to the company.

Speaking to Daily Observer on Monday, June 8, 2026, General Manager Antonio Zeno expressed frustration over the continued shutdown of the company despite its exoneration.

"We were closed by LACRA and we complied with all the investigations, leaving us out of business for over a month, and also three weeks under police investigation--now we are exonerated, but LACRA is still insisting and arguing why the feedback from the police investigation didn't go through their office and was given to us directly, so they will not dignify the clearance," he said.

He added: "We are losing huge money, customers as well as services. We are confused and it appears like a witch-hunt."

Zeno also disclosed that the shutdown has had a major impact on employment, noting that the company relies heavily on seasonal workers.

"We have about 400 part-time or seasonal workers because they come to work during the cocoa season. We are social impact investors," he said. He further explained that "the daily wages is L$900, and about 90 percent of the workforce are women, while the balance 10 percent are men. We also feed them daily."

One affected worker, Gbor Quiah, a mother of three, expressed concern over the prolonged suspension of operations and its impact on livelihoods.

"If we are not mindful, we will lose good investment in this country. I made about L$10,000 every two weeks by Zeno Industries for cleaning cocoa beans and quality control work in the warehouse, and for over a month we have been out of work, no way to feed our family," she said.

LACRA, however, maintains its position that it will not recognize the police clearance as presented. Communication Manager Irene Horton told Daily Observer that the Authority expected the LNP to first submit its findings directly to LACRA.

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"It is LACRA that sent the accused or the case to police, so we expect the police to send their investigation report to LACRA first; rather, we started seeing investigation results on social media, therefore we will not dignify it," she said.

The Liberia National Police, through its communication unit, responded that if LACRA requires the report, it should formally request it. The police also indicated that the ongoing restriction on Zeno Industries' operations now places the burden on the company to seek legal redress if necessary.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues within the cocoa sector as the dispute drags on, with workers and stakeholders warning that prolonged shutdowns could undermine investor confidence and disrupt seasonal agricultural operations.

Zeno Industries has described the situation as both damaging and destabilizing, while calling for immediate resolution to allow business operations to resume following its formal exoneration by the police.