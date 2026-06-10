Liberia: Margibi University Charts Expansion Path Amid Funding Gaps

The relatively young Margibi University is positioning itself for long-term academic growth and institutional transformation, even as it grapples with persistent financial constraints that continue to limit its operational capacity.

Established in August 2024 following legislative action by President Joseph Boakai that repealed the former Harbel College Charter, the institution was elevated to university status and placed under the leadership of its founding president, Dr. Joseph T. Isaac. Since then, the university has sought to redefine higher education delivery in central Liberia, particularly in the densely populated educational corridor of Margibi County.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Daily Observer on June 8, 2026, Dr. Isaac described the university's current operational environment as "fair," but cautioned that limited funding remains a major barrier to achieving its full strategic vision.

"The university cannot do much because it lacks the funding to properly carry out its activities," he noted, while expressing optimism that future national budget allocations could significantly improve the institution's capacity to expand infrastructure, staffing, and academic programs.

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Despite these challenges, Margibi University has recorded notable progress within its short existence. Student enrollment has more than doubled--from just over 300 students in 2024 to over 800 currently--reflecting growing public confidence in the institution.

Dr. Isaac attributed this growth to targeted improvements in institutional branding, emerging partnerships, and operational reforms. One such partnership includes a stable electricity supply agreement with Firestone Liberia, which has helped reduce one of the university's major infrastructural burdens.

The administration has also expanded its leadership structure to strengthen governance. In 2025, the university appointed vice presidents overseeing Academic Affairs, Institutional Advancement, Student Support Services, and Administration, a move Dr. Isaac described as essential for institutional stability.

"We needed to have sufficient leaders and managers to fill administrative and academic roles, and we did that in 2025," he said. "In order to grow Margibi University, the right people must be in the right places, and we are committed to achieving that."

Plans are also underway to recruit deans for its seven colleges, a step intended to further align the institution with standard academic governance frameworks.

Academic restructuring has also become a key pillar of the university's reform agenda. The Vice President for Academic Affairs, Professor Edison Pajibo, who joined the institution in June 2025, outlined major developments aimed at strengthening academic credibility and curriculum standards.

According to him, the university's teaching curriculum has been completed and submitted to the National Commission on Higher Education for review and approval, alongside the formation of a faculty senate--an important step in formalizing academic governance.

"We want to set ourselves apart from other universities," Prof. Pajibo emphasized. "You must have a master's degree to teach here. We don't have anyone with a bachelor's degree teaching in our programs, and once I am here, no one with a bachelor's degree will teach."

He further encouraged students across Liberia to consider enrolling at the institution, noting that its academic standards are designed to be competitive with established universities in the country.

A major milestone in the university's development roadmap is its 10-year master plan, which was presented to President Boakai during his visit to the campus in 2025. The plan envisions the construction of 20 buildings across the sprawling but largely undeveloped campus.

According to Dr. Isaac, discussions are ongoing with the government to begin phased implementation, starting with at least one major building project in the near future.

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The university is also preparing for its second commencement convocation scheduled for June 27, 2026, where more than 80 students from six academic departments will graduate at the Royal Ambassador Hotel along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway.

While funding constraints continue to define much of its operational reality, Margibi University's leadership insists that its trajectory remains upward. The combination of administrative restructuring, curriculum reform, rising enrollment, and external partnerships suggests a young institution attempting to position itself as a future academic hub in Liberia's expanding higher education landscape.

However, its long-term success will likely depend on sustained government support, infrastructure investment, and continued institutional discipline as it navigates the challenges of rapid expansion.

The Margibi University currently stands at a critical junction--balancing ambition with limitation, and growth with governance--while seeking to cement its place among Liberia's emerging centers of higher learning.