Liberia: JFK Oncology Unit Receives Govt Support Amid Rising Cancer Cases

The oncology unit at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) has received a consignment of chemotherapeutic drugs from the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Health, in a move aimed at strengthening cancer treatment services amid a growing number of cases and persistent drug shortages.

The donation is intended to improve access to life-saving chemotherapy, reduce treatment interruptions, and ease the financial burden on patients who often struggle to afford cancer care in Liberia's only public oncology facility.

"We are prepared to help people with cancer; we stand with you as a government, and as a ministry," said Dr. Teyah Sackie Moore, Acting Chief Medical Officer of the Republic of Liberia, during the handover at JFK. She said the intervention reflects the government's commitment to strengthening specialized healthcare and saving lives.

The JFK oncology unit has in recent years reported a steady increase in patient numbers, placing additional pressure on already limited medical supplies and staff capacity. Hospital officials say the rise in cases has been driven partly by increased awareness and referrals from across all 15 counties, but also by late detection due to weak screening systems nationwide.

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For many patients, cancer treatment remains financially out of reach. A single cycle of chemotherapy can cost hundreds of dollars, forcing families to make difficult decisions between continuing treatment and meeting basic household needs.

"Cancer treatment has been a challenge as many patients are unable to pay," said Dr. J. Emmanuel Tamba, Chief Medical Officer of JFK. "The government's intervention is timely, and we are thankful for the donation, which will be used for its intended purpose."

Dr. Tamba confirmed that the donated medicines will be administered strictly through the oncology unit and tracked to ensure accountability and proper usage. He said the hospital has long faced situations where patients are either placed on waiting lists, given partial treatment, or referred to private pharmacies at higher cost due to shortages.

JFK remains Liberia's only public facility providing specialized cancer treatment, receiving referrals from hospitals and clinics nationwide. Health workers there say most patients arrive at advanced stages of the disease, when treatment is more complex, expensive, and less likely to succeed.

Dr. Deddeh E. P. Supuwood, Medical Oncologist at JFK, said the growing caseload underscores the urgent need for stronger national cancer control systems, including early screening and improved access to diagnostic services.

"The donated drugs will enhance the hospital's ability to provide effective treatment and improve patient outcomes," Dr. Supuwood said. She noted that chemotherapy shortages have previously forced clinicians to delay or adjust treatment plans, reducing survival prospects for many patients.

According to hospital data, the most commonly treated cancers at JFK include breast, cervical, and prostate cancers, along with liver and blood-related cancers. Many of these cases are detected at late stages, contributing to higher mortality rates.

Dr. Moore said the government is working to expand national capacity in cancer care, including training health workers, strengthening diagnostic services, and improving public awareness on early detection.

"This is not a one-time gesture," she said. "We are committed to improving cancer care across the country."

She added that the Ministry of Health is engaging partners to expand oncology services and improve supply chain systems for essential medicines. Discussions are also ongoing to include key cancer drugs on Liberia's national essential medicines list to improve affordability and availability.

The Ministry of Health did not disclose the quantity or monetary value of the donated drugs, citing procurement and security protocols. However, JFK officials confirmed that an inventory system will be used to track distribution and consumption.

A 42-year-old breast cancer patient from Paynesville, currently receiving treatment at JFK, said the shortage of drugs has previously forced her to suspend chemotherapy due to cost.

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"My children and I were deciding what to sell next," she said, adding that she had been informed she may now be able to resume treatment under the new supply.

Hospital authorities have established a joint monitoring committee involving the pharmacy and oncology departments to oversee the distribution of the drugs. Dr. Tamba said the facility plans to release a usage and accountability report within 90 days.

The Ministry also said it will evaluate the impact of the intervention on treatment completion rates and consider a dedicated budget line for cancer medicines in future national budgets if measurable improvements are recorded.

For JFK's oncology unit, the donation offers immediate relief but also highlights the scale of Liberia's broader cancer care challenges--rising cases, limited infrastructure, and the high cost of treatment that continues to push many families into financial distress.