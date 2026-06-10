Liberia's NDC 3.0 - Ambitious Climate Vision or Uphill Battle?

Liberia in 2025 unveiled one of its most ambitious climate action plans to date through its Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 64 percent by 2035 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan, submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in September 2025, positions Liberia as a climate leader among low-income countries, despite contributing less than 0.03 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Flipping through the 61-page final NDC 3.0 document, I realized that this marks a substantial departure from previous climate commitments. It expands climate action beyond traditional sectors such as forestry and agriculture to include transport, waste management, health, water and sanitation, youth employment, gender inclusion, and child protection.

The government has committed to increasing the share of renewable energy in the national grid to 75 percent, installing 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity, reducing deforestation by 10 percent, introducing thousands of electric vehicles, restoring degraded forests, protecting vulnerable coastlines, and creating at least 5,000 green jobs.

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As part of these commitments, on June 5, 2026, coinciding with World Environment Day, the government commissioned what is being described as the country's largest solar power facility at Mount Coffee, outside Monrovia. The solar farm is expected to generate 20 megawatts of renewable energy, representing a significant contribution toward Liberia's target of installing 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity by 2035.

The project demonstrates that the country is beginning to translate its climate commitments into tangible investments. Similar renewable energy projects are reportedly underway in Lofa County and Liberia's southeastern region, signaling a broader national effort to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels and traditional biomass.

If completed and integrated into the national grid, these investments could accelerate progress toward Liberia's goal of increasing renewable energy's share of electricity generation to 75 percent by 2035. They could also improve energy access in underserved communities, stimulate economic activity, and attract additional climate and private-sector financing.

Beyond renewable energy, Liberia's NDC 3.0 sets some of the country's most transformative targets in the transport sector, which has traditionally relied almost entirely on imported fossil fuels.

The government has committed to introducing at least 2,000 electric three-wheelers, commonly known as kekehs, and 2,300 electric motorcycles for commercial use by 2029. The long-term goal is to expand the electric fleet to more than 6,000 vehicles by 2035. Additionally, Liberia aims to transition 20 percent of the National Transit Authority's bus fleet and 10 percent of all vehicles nationwide to cleaner energy sources, including electric, solar-powered, and compressed natural gas technologies.

If achieved, these measures would help reduce transport-sector greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent below business-as-usual levels by 2035 while improving air quality in urban centers such as Monrovia, Buchanan, Kakata, Gbarnga, and Ganta.

However, the transition will require significant investments in charging infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and incentives to encourage vehicle owners and transport operators to adopt cleaner technologies. Currently, Liberia has no large-scale electric vehicle charging network, and most commercial transport operators face financial constraints that could limit the rapid adoption of electric vehicles.

Liberia is also among a growing number of developing countries integrating social justice into climate planning. The NDC includes dedicated commitments for women, youth, children, and persons with disabilities, reflecting recommendations from the Ganta Declaration and extensive nationwide consultations.

From a policy perspective, the document is comprehensive and aligns climate action with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Reasons for Optimism

There are several factors supporting Liberia's chances of making meaningful progress toward its targets.

First, Liberia enters NDC 3.0 with momentum. According to the government's own stocktake, the country reduced approximately 2,545 gigagrams of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions between 2021 and 2024. This represents a significant achievement considering Liberia's limited resources and institutional capacity.

Second, Liberia possesses enormous natural advantages. Nearly 69 percent of the country's land area remains under forest cover, making it home to one of West Africa's largest remaining tropical rainforest ecosystems. These forests serve as major carbon sinks and provide opportunities for carbon market financing, REDD+ programs, and ecosystem restoration.

Third, the country's renewable energy potential remains largely untapped. Liberia possesses abundant hydroelectric, solar, and biomass resources. The government's plan to expand renewable energy generation aligns with broader regional and international efforts to support Africa's energy transition.

Fourth, climate change is now more deeply embedded within national planning than at any point in Liberia's history. The ARREST Agenda includes a dedicated pillar on environmental sustainability, while climate considerations are increasingly influencing policies in agriculture, energy, forestry, and infrastructure.

The Challenges Are Enormous

Despite the ambition, achieving the 2035 targets will require overcoming significant obstacles.

Liberia's NDC 2.0 implementation required approximately US$490 million between 2021 and 2025. NDC 3.0 significantly expands both mitigation and adaptation ambitions, meaning implementation costs will likely run into several millions of dollars over the next decade.

Although Liberia secured over US$573 million in climate-related commitments under NDC 2.0, only about US$213 million had been disbursed by the end of 2024. The gap between pledged and actual funding illustrates a recurring challenge faced by developing countries.

Importantly, 54 percent of Liberia's emissions reduction target is conditional upon international support. Without substantial climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building assistance from developed countries, many of the proposed interventions may remain aspirational.

Infrastructure Constraints

Liberia's infrastructure deficit presents another major challenge.

Only a fraction of the population currently enjoys reliable electricity access. The road network remains underdeveloped, with approximately 70-75 percent of roads unpaved and vulnerable to climate impacts. Waste management systems remain weak, and urban drainage infrastructure struggles to cope with increasingly intense rainfall events.

Introducing electric buses, electric motorcycles, charging stations, modern waste recovery facilities, and climate-resilient infrastructure will require investments that exceed current public sector capacity.

Institutional Capacity

Implementation will depend heavily on the ability of ministries, agencies, local governments, and communities to coordinate effectively.

Historically, climate initiatives in Liberia have suffered from fragmented implementation, weak monitoring systems, inadequate technical expertise, and limited data availability. Although the Environmental Protection Agency has strengthened its leadership role, achieving NDC 3.0 targets will require sustained institutional reforms across multiple sectors.

Monitoring progress alone will be a significant undertaking. Accurate measurement of emissions reductions, adaptation outcomes, and social inclusion indicators requires sophisticated monitoring, reporting, and verification systems that are still evolving.

Population Growth and Economic Pressures

Liberia's rapidly growing population adds another layer of complexity.

Liberia's population exceeded 5.2 million in 2022 and continues to grow at approximately three percent annually. Rising demand for land, housing, energy, transportation, and food may increase emissions and place additional pressure on forests and natural resources.

At the same time, the government faces legitimate development priorities, including poverty reduction, job creation, education, healthcare, and infrastructure expansion. Balancing economic growth with climate commitments will require careful policy choices.

The Forestry Sector: Liberia's Biggest Opportunity

Forestry accounts for the largest share of both emissions and mitigation potential. The country's commitment to establish new protected areas, reduce deforestation, restore degraded landscapes, and increase urban tree cover could generate significant emissions reductions.

If properly managed, Liberia could position itself as a global leader in nature-based climate solutions. International carbon markets and forest conservation partnerships may provide critical financing to support both climate and development objectives.

However, success will depend on addressing persistent drivers of deforestation, including illegal logging, mining expansion, charcoal production, and agricultural encroachment.

Can Liberia Meet Its Targets?

The answer is both yes and no.

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Liberia can realistically achieve substantial progress toward its NDC 3.0 objectives if current momentum continues, governance improves, and international support increases significantly.

However, achieving the full 64 percent emissions reduction target by 2035 will be extremely difficult without unprecedented levels of climate finance, technology transfer, private sector investment, and institutional strengthening.

The conditional nature of most targets reflects this reality.

What is perhaps more important than achieving every numerical target is whether Liberia succeeds in placing itself on a long-term low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathway. If the country expands renewable energy access, protects its forests, strengthens climate resilience, creates green jobs, and embeds climate considerations across government planning, NDC 3.0 will represent a major success regardless of whether every target is fully achieved.

The Bottom Line

Liberia's NDC 3.0 is ambitious, comprehensive, and forward-looking. It demonstrates that even countries with minimal historical responsibility for climate change are willing to contribute to global climate action.

Yet ambition alone will not guarantee success. The next decade will test Liberia's ability to translate commitments into action. The outcome will depend not only on domestic leadership and governance but also on whether the international community delivers the financial and technical support promised under the Paris Agreement.

For Liberia, NDC 3.0 is more than a climate plan. It is a development blueprint that seeks to reconcile economic growth, environmental protection, and social inclusion. Whether it becomes a transformative success story or another underfunded aspiration will largely be determined between now and 2035.

About Jefferson Massah

Jefferson Massah is a Liberian journalist and sustainable development professional with extensive experience in media development, development communication, and solution journalism. A recipient of the George Atkins Communications Award for African journalists and a two-time Development Journalist of the Year (Press Union of Liberia). He holds a Master of Science in Sustainable Development from the School of Global Affairs and Policy at Cuttington University and received professional training in broadcast journalism under the U.S. State Department Fellowship program.