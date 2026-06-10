Liberia: Is President Boakai Setting a Dangerous Precedent By Dismissing Ambassador-At-Large Sheikh Al-Moustapha Kouyateh?

analysis

Ambassador-at-Large Sheikh Al-Moustapha Kouyateh was removed from his position after publicly accusing members of the Liberian Legislature of corruption, specifically alleging that lawmakers routinely accepted bribes from foreign companies in exchange for ratifying concession agreements.

The Controversial Statements

During an appearance on OK FM, Ambassador Kouyateh argued that many past and present concession agreements have disproportionately benefited foreign investors while providing limited benefits to the Liberian people. He further suggested that some of these agreements were approved because legislators received personal inducements rather than acting in the national interest. These remarks triggered strong condemnation from members of the Legislature.

Legislative Backlash and Removal

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In response, the House of Representatives summoned Ambassador Kouyateh to provide evidence supporting his allegations. Lawmakers demanded that he issue a public apology and fully retract his statements. Although Kouyateh later appeared before the House, he declined to make the extensive retractions requested and maintained his position regarding corruption in concession agreements.

As tensions escalated, the House of Representatives unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in him. Shortly thereafter, President Joseph Boakai removed Kouyateh from his position and abolished all Ambassador-at-Large appointments.

The Larger Constitutional Question

The President's action raises an important question: Are public officials prohibited from criticizing the National Legislature? Article 15 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia guarantees freedom of speech and expression. That protection extends to all citizens, including public officials, when speaking on matters of public concern. Allegations of corruption, transparency in concession agreements, and the management of Liberia's natural resources are unquestionably matters of significant public interest.

Whether one agrees with Kouyateh's statements or not, his criticisms were not novel or unprecedented. For years, many Liberians have expressed concerns about the manner in which concession agreements are negotiated and approved. International organizations, including Global Witness, have published reports and investigations alleging corruption and improper influence in the awarding and ratification of major mining, forestry, and oil concessions.

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The central issue, therefore, is not whether lawmakers were offended by Kouyateh's remarks. The real issue is whether a public official should lose his position simply for criticizing another branch of government.

A Dangerous Precedent

There is no dispute that Article 56(a) of the Liberian Constitution gives the President the authority to appoint and remove ambassadors and other executive officials at his pleasure. Legally, President Boakai had the constitutional power to dismiss Ambassador Kouyateh.

However, the concern is not about legality; it is about precedent. If the dismissal was motivated primarily by pressure from the Legislature, it risks sending a troubling message that executive branch officials cannot openly criticize lawmakers without fear of losing their jobs. Such a precedent could discourage honest debate, suppress legitimate concerns about corruption, and weaken public accountability.

A healthy democracy requires public officials who are willing to speak openly about issues of national importance, even when their views are controversial or unpopular. Presidents should defend the independence of their appointees when they raise matters of public concern, not remove them simply because those statements provoke political backlash.

The question Liberians should be asking is this: If a public official can be dismissed for openly criticizing the Legislature, what implications does that have for ordinary citizens? It may deter them from seeking to hold their elected representatives accountable or voicing concerns that are vital for transparency and integrity in government. Such a scenario could ultimately weaken the democratic fabric of the nation, leading to an erosion of trust in public institutions.