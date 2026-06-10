Ghana: Kokma Targets Investors With New Business Forum

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) yesterday launched its maiden Business and Investment Forum in Accra, aimed at positioning the municipality as Ghana's premier destination for business and investment while promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The forum, organised by the assembly in collaboration with key stakeholders, brought together government officials, investors, development partners, business leaders, entrepreneurs and civil society organisations.

The event also saw the launch of the Korle Klottey Business and Investment Guide 2026 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Voluntary Local Review Report 2025.

Speaking at the event, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Korle Klottey, Mr Alfredos Nii Anyetei Gaisie, said the forum would serve as an annual platform for stakeholders to assess investment opportunities, build partnerships and track the municipality's economic transformation.

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He explained that Korle Klottey occupied a strategic position within Ghana's economic landscape as the country's commercial, financial and administrative hub, hosting major financial institutions, diplomatic missions, hospitality facilities, vibrant markets and the central business district.

Mr Gaisie added that the municipality also hosted the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), placing it at the heart of Africa's emerging economic transformation.

He indicated that the assembly remained aligned with the government's economic transformation agenda, including the 24-hour economy policy, which is expected to boost productivity, create jobs and attract investment.

The MCE also stated that the assembly was committed to developing a world-class municipality through investments in infrastructure, improved service delivery, local economic development and stronger partnerships with the private sector.

He disclosed that reforms in internally generated funds (IGF), particularly the introduction of a digital revenue collection platform in 2024, had significantly improved revenue performance.

According to him, IGF increased from GH¢14.7 million in 2023 to GH¢25.3 million in 2024, representing a 41 per cent rise, and further grew to GH¢40 million by the end of 2025.

Mr Gaisie noted that the improved revenue mobilisation had enhanced the assembly's capacity to undertake key development projects, including market redevelopment, sanitation improvements, road infrastructure and local economic initiatives.

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He mentioned projects such as the redevelopment of the Odorna Market, the Usher Day and Night Market, and the Atafoa Fish Market, all aimed at improving trading conditions and stimulating private sector investment.

Furthermore, he added that nearly 80 per cent of development interventions undertaken by the Assembly were financed through IGF, reflecting growing financial resilience and reduced reliance on external funding.

For her part, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, called for investments that would improve livelihoods, create jobs and build human capacity.

She stressed that development should not be measured solely by physical infrastructure and economic activity, but by the extent to which people benefited from opportunities created within their communities.

She urged investors to prioritise projects that created jobs, supported small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthened local industries and improved public services.

The MP further called on developers to ensure that local communities benefited directly from projects through employment opportunities, procurement arrangements and support for local businesses.

She also cautioned against development that displaced residents and traders, stressing that growth must preserve the municipality's identity while enhancing local prosperity.

The forum is expected to become an annual event to promote investment, strengthen partnerships and support the municipality's long-term economic transformation agenda.