Ghana: Volta Regional Minister Honoured

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu was last Friday honoured by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on World Press Freedom Day in Accra, for his contributions to press freedom, and media development in the country.

"Throughout your career as a journalist, media advocate and public servant, you have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing the cause of journalism and strengthening the institutions that support it," it said.

The citation added "Your dedication to media development has been reflected in your consistent support for professional growth, capacity building and initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare and effectiveness of journalists," an accompanying citation for the honour read in part."

It said "strong media institutions are built not only by journalists but also by leaders who understand the vital role of a free, professional and well-resourced press in democratic development."

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Commenting on the award in an interview with The Ghanaian Times in Ho yesterday, Mr Gunu said he was deeply humbled to have received the Special Recognition Award as a champion of press freedom in the country.

The Regional Minister whose hard work and determination to bring development to people earned him the nickname 'Workaholic' by his peers said the recognition held special significance for him,' given my journey as a journalist, media advocate and now a public servant.'

Mr Gunu stated that he had always believed that a free, professional and well-respected media was indispensable to democratic governance, accountability and national development.

The Volta Regional Minister remarked that he was particularly grateful that the GJA acknowledged his commitment to media development, support for professional growth and welfare of journalists.

Mr Gunu said his contribution towards the establishment of the Volta Regional Press centre project, and many more were inspired by a firm conviction that strong media institutions were essential to building stronger democracy and empowering citizens with credible information.

He therefore, dedicated the honour to the hardworking journalists and media practitioners of the Volta Region and Ghana in general, he stressed.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the GJA, Dr Harison Kofi Belley who congratulated Mr Gunu for the recognition, said the Regional Minister's commitment had strengthen the collective vision of journalists and the Volta Regional executives of the GJA of building a resilient media institution that empowers journalists and enhance democratic governance.