Ghana: Academic City Graduates Urged to Lead With Integrity, Innovation

A leading broadcaster, Mr Bernard Avle, has challenged graduates of Academic City University to become agents of transformation by placing integrity, excellence and innovation at the centre of their professional and personal lives.

He said Ghana and Africa needed leaders who could harness knowledge, technology and ethical leadership to solve pressing societal challenges.

Delivering the keynote address at the university's graduation ceremony in Accra, Mr Avle drew parallels between Academic City and City FM/Channel One TV, where he worked.

He noted that both institutions shared a commitment to excellence, innovation and integrity.

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Mr Avle said while Academic City illuminated society through education, research and innovation, the media organisation contributed through information and entertainment.

The leading broadcaster recounted the founding philosophy of City FM, explaining that when the station entered the media landscape in 2004, it adopted an unconventional strategy by recruiting young university graduates rather than relying on established broadcasting personalities.

According to him, the decision mirrored the approach adopted by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who trusted young players to compete successfully against more experienced teams.

"Twenty-two years later, that investment in young talent has been vindicated through the impact of the station and the achievements of its personnel," he stated.

Mr Avle praised the leadership of Academic City for demonstrating similar confidence in young people and for pursuing a bold educational vision centred on academic rigour and industry relevance.

He commended the University for introducing programmes such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear Engineering, Unmanned Aerial Systems Engineering and Robotics Engineering at a relatively early stage in its development.

He recalled visiting the university during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, where faculty members, students and industry professionals collaborated to develop low-cost ventilators to support Ghana's healthcare response.

Mr Avle said the initiative demonstrated the institution's commitment to applying local knowledge and innovation to address global challenges.

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He also cited a project developed by two graduating computer science students aimed at improving flood management through technology, describing it as evidence of the university's culture of problem-solving and innovation.

Mr Avle urged the university community to remain committed to its core values, stressing that the long-term success of any institution depended on the strength of its foundational principles.

The veteran journalist further called on engineering graduates to contribute to the development of durable infrastructure, sustainable communities and climate-resilient cities.

He challenged them to design practical solutions to problems such as flooding, urban planning deficiencies and environmental degradation.

Mr Avle noted that Academic City had invested significantly in the education and development of its students and urged them to justify that investment by becoming responsible leaders and innovators.

He called on the graduates to use the knowledge, networks and experiences acquired at the university to contribute meaningfully to national development.

In his address Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, former Minister of Education, urged the graduates to embrace leadership, innovation, and service to society.

He viewed institutions such as Academic City University as symbols of Ghana's future, preparing a new generation for leadership in science, technology, and national development. He advised the graduates to use their knowledge and skills to advance Ghana and Africa.