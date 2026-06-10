Ghana: Dvla Eye Tests - A Lifesaving Reform That Must Be Strengthened

The revelation by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) that 4,896 drivers were denied licences last year due to poor eyesight should give the nation pause.

It is a stark reminder that beyond speeding and reckless driving, a less visible but equally dangerous threat continues to lurk on our roads poor vision.

Out of 251,117 drivers who underwent mandatory eye testing, 32,645 initially failed.

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Although 24,483 were later cleared after treatment, the fact remains that thousands of drivers were unknowingly operating vehicles with impaired vision. This is not just a regulatory issue; it is a serious public safety concern.

The Ghanaian Times finds the strict enforcement of Regulation 29 of L.I. 2180 commendable.

The requirement for mandatory eye testing for both new applicants and licence renewals is not a bureaucratic hurdle, it is a lifesaving measure.

The data clearly shows that many drivers were unaware of underlying conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and refractive errors.

Even more worrying is the link between hypertension and vision impairment, a connection many drivers did not know existed.

This situation exposes a deeper challenge, the low level of health awareness among sections of the driving public.

If drivers are unaware of their own physical limitations, then the risk they pose to themselves and others on the road becomes even greater.

The Ghanaian Times believes the DVLA's reforms must not only be sustained but strengthened.

The collaboration with the University of Cape Coast and the Ghana Optometric Association to assess the impact of the eye-testing regime is a step in the right direction. However, more must be done.

First, public education on eye health must be intensified. Drivers must understand that regular eye examinations are not optional but essential.

The culture of self-medication, including the use of unprescribed eye drops and glasses, must be discouraged through sustained nationwide campaigns.

Second, enforcement must remain firm and consistent. Any attempt to bypass medical requirements or manipulate the system should be met with strict sanctions. Road safety cannot be compromised for convenience.

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Third, the proposed policy to allow drivers with single vision to operate only private vehicles deserves careful consideration.

While it may provide some flexibility, it must be implemented with robust monitoring systems to prevent abuse.

The planned introduction of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations adds urgency to this issue.

These modes of transport come with their own safety risks, and allowing visually impaired operators into the system without strict controls could worsen the already troubling rate of road accidents.

Ultimately, road safety is a shared responsibility. The DVLA must enforce the law, health professionals must provide accurate diagnosis and treatment, and drivers must take personal responsibility for their wellbeing.

The Ghanaian Times urges all stakeholders, government, regulatory bodies and the driving public to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves.

Clear vision is not a privilege for drivers; it is a necessity.

If we are to reduce road accidents and save lives, we must ensure that every driver on our roads can see clearly both literally and figuratively.

The cost of inaction is simply too high.