Morocco: Nafaa Secures Fisheries Cooperation, Investment Deals in Morocco

The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., has concluded a one-week official working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, attracting investment, and advancing Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture development agenda.

During the visit, Director General Saygbe participated in the Sea Safety for Fisheries Workshop organized by the Ministerial Conference on Fisheries Cooperation among African States Bordering the Atlantic Ocean (ATLAFCO) in Tangier, where he delivered opening remarks emphasizing the need for stronger regional coordination and a collective African approach to improving safety at sea for fisher folks.

Following the workshop, the Director General traveled to Rabat and Casablanca, where he held high-level discussions with Morocco's Minister of State for Fisheries, Zakia Driouch, and Hassan Sentissi El Idrissi, President of the Association of Moroccan Exporters (ASMEX).

Discussions with the Moroccan government focused on strengthening cooperation in fisheries stock assessment, technical and vocational training for Liberian fisheries and aquaculture professionals, fisheries value addition, and the development of fisheries landing sites in Liberia. Both countries are expected to formalize these commitments through a cooperation agreement scheduled for signing in July 2026.

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Meetings with Moroccan private sector representatives explored opportunities to mobilize financing for the construction of Liberia's first industrial fishing port, the development of an industrial fishing fleet beginning with two shrimp fishing vessels, and investments in aquaculture and inland fisheries development.

The Director General also met with representatives of Green Table, whose Chief Executive Officer expressed interest in serving as a potential off-taker of fisheries products harvested in Liberia, opening new prospects for market access and fisheries exports.

As part of the visit, Director General Saygbe toured Morocco's National Fishing Vessel Monitoring Center to gain insights into advanced vessel monitoring technologies and fisheries surveillance systems used to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The visit forms part of Liberia's broader efforts to implement commitments emerging from the Liberia Fisheries and Aquaculture Investment Conference held on March 30-31, 2026, and to strengthen international partnerships that support sustainable fisheries management, food security, job creation, and blue economy development.