Liberia: Driver Arrested With U.S.$9k Worth of Tramadol in River Gee

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in River Gee County has intensified its anti-drug operations following the arrest of a commercial driver allegedly caught transporting a large quantity of Tramadol valued at over US$9,000 during a routine security inspection.

Authorities identified the suspect as 41-year-old Kollie Myers, who was arrested on May 30, 2026, at the Killepo Kanweaken Checkpoint in River Gee County.

According to the LDEA, officers conducting a full search of vehicles discovered 210 strips of Tramadol pills cleverly concealed inside a speaker located in the commercial vehicle Myers was driving.

The vehicle was reportedly en route from Ganta City in Nimba County to Gbeapo Kanweaken City when it was intercepted by security personnel.

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The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of US$9,180 (approximately LRD 1.68 million), making it one of the most significant drug interceptions recorded in the county in recent months.

Following the discovery, Myers was immediately escorted to the LDEA headquarters in Fish Town City for investigation.

Preliminary findings from the agency suggest that the concealed drugs were allegedly intended for delivery to an individual identified only as "John" in Gbeapo Kanweaken City.

However, the LDEA reported that efforts to locate the alleged recipient have so far been unsuccessful, as the individual's phone has remained switched off since the arrest.

After the completion of initial investigations, the suspect was formally charged and forwarded to the Gbeapo Kanweaken Magisterial Court for prosecution in accordance with Liberia's drug laws.

River Gee County LDEA Commander Bill Cooper has renewed calls for public cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, warning that the increasing circulation of narcotics--particularly Tramadol--poses a serious threat to young people across the country.

He urged residents to report suspected drug traffickers and dealers operating within their communities as part of broader efforts to curb substance abuse and strengthen enforcement.

Commander Cooper emphasized that community involvement remains critical in addressing the growing drug challenge, which he said continues to endanger the safety and future of Liberia's youth.

As investigations continue, authorities say they remain committed to intensifying surveillance and enforcement operations along key transit routes used for drug trafficking in the region.