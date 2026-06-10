Liberia: Development Turns to Pain?

Dozens of residents in the Lakpazee Zoo Road community in Monrovia are calling on the Government of Liberia for urgent intervention after severe flooding they say was triggered by a newly constructed road that lacks an adequate drainage system.

The flooding followed heavy overnight rainfall from Saturday into Sunday morning, leaving several homes submerged and forcing families to remain indoors as floodwaters cut through the community.

While residents say they welcome government infrastructure development, they argue that the absence of proper drainage has turned what should have been a positive project into a growing threat to lives, homes, and livelihoods.

"We are happy for the road, but it is now affecting us," one resident said while standing in floodwaters that had reached the entrance of his home.

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According to residents, floodwaters inundated front yards, porches, and access paths across the community, making movement extremely difficult--especially for women, children, and elderly residents.

Families reported being trapped inside their homes as water levels rose following the downpour.

Among those affected is Pastor Daniel Duobah, Senior Pastor of the Global Psalm Ministries (Psalm Praise), whose church building has also been impacted by the flooding.

"This is the first time we have experienced anything like this since living in this community," Pastor Duobah said, describing the situation as unprecedented.

He warned that continued rainfall could push the situation into a full-blown disaster during the peak of Liberia's rainy season.

"The water has already reached several porches," he said. "If stronger rains come, it could enter the entire compound, wash away our homes, and leave families homeless."

Residents estimate that about ten residential buildings, along with the church structure, are currently at risk of structural damage if the flooding continues.

Community members also allege that concerns about drainage were raised with contractors before the road project began--but were not addressed.

Pastor Duobah said residents repeatedly warned that constructing the road without proper drainage channels would redirect stormwater into residential areas.

"We informed the contractors about the need for drainage before the work started. They appeared to acknowledge our concerns, but nothing was done," he said.

Residents now believe that the elevated road surface has disrupted the natural flow of rainwater, causing runoff to collect around homes instead of being properly channeled away.

With floodwaters still surrounding homes and stagnant water posing health risks, residents are urgently appealing to the Ministry of Public Works and other relevant authorities to assess the situation and provide drainage solutions.

"This is an embarrassment for us. We are calling on those in authority to come and rescue the situation before it goes completely out of control," Pastor Duobah said.

Residents say they are now living in unsafe and unhealthy conditions, warning of possible disease outbreaks and worsening environmental risks if immediate action is not taken.

Flooding remains one of the most persistent infrastructure and environmental challenges in Monrovia, particularly during the rainy season, which runs from May through October.

Experts and humanitarian assessments have repeatedly linked urban flooding in Liberia to poor drainage systems, unregulated construction, and rapid urban expansion. These conditions often result in overflow that damages homes, disrupts transportation, and contaminates water sources.

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The World Bank and other development partners have previously warned that urban flooding poses serious risks to public health, infrastructure, and economic stability in Liberia. Seasonal floods are also associated with increased cases of waterborne diseases, including cholera and diarrhea.

Climate experts further caution that more intense rainfall patterns linked to climate change are likely to worsen flooding risks across West African cities, including Monrovia.

As rainfall threats continue, residents of Lakpazee Zoo Road say they remain on alert, hoping government engineers and emergency response teams will intervene before another heavy storm worsens the situation.

"We are not against development," one resident emphasized. "We simply want development that protects the people it is meant to serve."