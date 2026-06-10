Nigeria: Bandits Attack Kogi School, Kill Vice Principal, 2 Others, Kidnap 3 Students

Lokoja — Residents of Iluke community in Bunu District of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State have called for urgent government intervention following a deadly attack by armed assailants that left three people dead, including a vice principal.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, threw the community into mourning and heightened concerns over security in the area.

Community sources identified one of the victims as Mr. Gani Anifowose, Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke. He was reportedly killed alongside two other residents during the attack.

Residents said the attackers operated for several hours, creating fear and confusion within the community.

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Some community members also alleged that students who were scheduled to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) English Language paper on Wednesday were taken away during the incident.

Reacting to the development, the Kogi State Government said security operatives foiled an attempted mass abduction of students during the attack.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the attackers disguised themselves in military uniforms to gain access to the community.

According to the government, three community members lost their lives in the attack, while security personnel successfully rescued students who were allegedly being taken away by the assailants.

"The unfortunate attack led to the death of three members of the community. Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Iluke Community, and the entire Bunu District over this painful loss," the statement said.

The government commended military personnel, local vigilantes, hunters and other security operatives for their response, which it said prevented further casualties and a possible mass abduction.

Fanwo stated that reports available to the government indicated that the attackers disrupted an ongoing WAEC examination and attempted to move students into the bush before security operatives engaged them.

He said all the students were rescued unharmed and returned to safety following a gun battle between security forces and the attackers.

According to the statement, one of the attackers was killed during the operation, while others reportedly escaped with injuries.

The government said security agencies had launched efforts to track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

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It added that additional measures were being considered to strengthen security in the affected area and urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information.

The state government also expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.