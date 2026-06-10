Nigeria: I Have Been Remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Center - Blessing CEO

Social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has disclosed that she has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos following her arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Blessing CEO made the disclosure in a post on her Facebook page on Wednesday, shortly after appearing before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to her, she pleaded not guilty to charges filed against her after spending 26 days in EFCC custody.

"I have now been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Center pending when I perfect my bail," she wrote, adding that she remained in high spirits despite the development.

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The influencer said some of the allegations against her stemmed from tenancy-related disputes involving sums of N36 million and N69 million, maintaining that she did not sell any houses through her office.

She also referenced another case involving donations allegedly made after claims that she was battling cancer, insisting she would provide details after the legal proceedings had been concluded.

Blessing CEO noted that this was the second time she would be remanded at the correctional facility, recalling that she was previously detained in 2022 over allegations relating to defamation and cyberbullying.

Despite her legal challenges, she expressed optimism that the situation would ultimately work in her favour, thanking supporters for standing by her and urging them to keep her in their prayers.

Meanwhile, the EFCC on Wednesday announced that it had again arraigned Blessing CEO before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, over an alleged N13 million fraud.

According to the anti-graft agency, the defendant was arraigned on a fresh six-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and retaining proceeds allegedly linked to fraudulent activities.

The EFCC said the charges followed petitions from individuals and groups, including the Nigeria Cancer Society.

The commission alleged that some members of the public made donations to Blessing CEO after social media posts in which she claimed to be battling Stage 4 breast cancer and sought financial assistance for treatment.

The agency further alleged that investigations later revealed that documents she presented in support of the claim were falsified.

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Blessing CEO pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the court ordered her remand pending the perfection of her bail conditions. The case was subsequently adjourned for further proceedings.