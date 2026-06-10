Nigeria: Xenophobia - State Foreign Minister to Receive 268 Nigerians Thursday

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, will on Thursday morning receive 268 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks in the country.

In a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Wednesday, the minister will represent the Federal Government in receiving the returnees at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The statement said the Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria in Pretoria, Ambassador Alexander Ajayi, will escort the first batch of 268 passengers to Nigeria and formally hand them over to the Minister.

According to the ministry, the Air Peace evacuation flight is expected to arrive in Lagos at about 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The ministry also disclosed that the ongoing screening exercise for Nigerians willing to voluntarily return home due to the xenophobic attacks has been extended to Sunday, June 14, 2026, to accommodate more affected persons.

It stated that the extension reflects the Federal Government's commitment to the welfare and protection of Nigerians abroad.

The ministry further assured that relevant ministries, departments and agencies have put in place adequate reception, documentation and support arrangements for the returnees upon their arrival.