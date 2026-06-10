West Africa: Ecowas At 51 - Confronting the Shadow Over Regional Integration

Fifty-one years after its founding, ECOWAS chose not to throw a party. Instead, it sounded an alarm. At a commemorative advocacy programme in Banjul last week, leaders and stakeholders placed human trafficking, drug trafficking and abuse, irregular migration, and other cross-border crimes at the centre of the bloc's 51st anniversary.

The choice of focus was telling. As HE Martha Kanagbo, Sierra Leone High Commissioner to The Gambia and Chairperson of EASOFIG, reminded participants, anniversaries are not only for celebrating past achievements. They are also for confronting the challenges that threaten communities today.

There is much to celebrate. Since 1975, ECOWAS has advanced peace, economic development, democratic governance, and the free movement of people and goods. But as Kanagbo noted, serious threats remain. "Human trafficking, drug trafficking and abuse, irregular migration and other forms of transnational crime remain serious concerns that require coordinated regional responses," she said.

These are not abstract issues. They are measured in lives lost on the Mediterranean, in families torn apart by trafficking networks, and in communities weakened by narcotics. They thrive precisely because they ignore the borders that define our states. National efforts, however well meaning, cannot match their scale.

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Miatta Lily French, ECOWAS country representative, captured the stakes. "Building the ECOWAS of the future requires informed citizens, strong institutions and collective action against threats that undermine the safety and wellbeing of our people." The theme of the event, "Build the ECOWAS of the Future Today," leaves little room for delay.

If ECOWAS is to live up to that theme, it must ensure that intelligence and enforcement be regional by default. Traffickers move faster than paperwork. Joint border units, shared databases on offenders and victims, and real-time alerts between security agencies should be standard, not exceptional.

The legal framework already exists but implementation lags. Protocols on free movement, mutual legal assistance, and drug control have been adopted across the region. Domestication and enforcement must now match the signatures. An agreement that sits on a shelf protects no one.

Address the demand and the despair. Irregular migration and drug abuse are symptoms of unemployment, poverty, and lack of opportunity. A regional compact on youth employment, skills training, and safe migration pathways would cut off the supply of vulnerable people that criminal networks exploit.

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The ECOWAS Permanent Mission in The Gambia deserves credit for shifting the anniversary from ceremony to substance. But awareness is only step one. As Kanagbo put it, "The future of ECOWAS will not be built tomorrow. It is being built today through our actions, our partnerships and our commitment to the values that unite us as West Africans."

At 51, ECOWAS has the institutions, the experience, and the mandate. What remains is consistent political will to treat cross-border crime as a collective threat, not a national inconvenience.

Integration promised prosperity and security. For millions of West Africans, crime is stealing both. Protecting them is the most urgent way to honour five decades of regional ambition.

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