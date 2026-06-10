Gambia: Govt Temporarily Suspends Issuance of ID Cards & Driver License

The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Interior, brings to the attention of the public that the 'Go-Live Date' for the issuance of new National Identification Cards, Driver's Licenses and related documents under the new Public Private Partnership (PPP) Agreement with Margins ID Group, is rescheduled for Monday, 29th June, 2026.

Effective immediately, and in line with the signed Build, Co-operate and Transfer Agreement,

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) and The Gambia Police Force (GPF) will temporarily suspend the issuance of ID cards and driver's licenses respectively. This cooling-off period is to give time to the technical team to review and backup the current database that will be used for verification and synchronization.

Therefore, applicants who already made payments via the GovPay portal will be allowed to proceed with the enrolment procedures, and all those already enrolled and awaiting their ID Cards, will be issued their new cards after the Go-Live date.

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Significantly, some 670,000 free replacements will be made for all those with valid ID cards at first-come-first-serve basis. The free replacement will take place in the first 6 months of the GoLive date.

The validity period for the new ID cards will be ten (10) years instead of the previous five years. The Gambia Government regrets any potential inconveniences this may cause, and appreciates the public's patience while these important measures are completed.

Signed.

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

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