Nigeria: Just-in - Mass Abduction Foiled As Bandits Attack Kogi School, Kill Vice Principal, 2 Others

Suspected bandits, on Wednesday, launched a deadly attack on Iluke-Bunu Community in Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State, killing three persons in an attempt to abduct students writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to residents, the heavily armed assailants, who reportedly arrived on about 40 motorcycles and disguised themselves in military uniforms, stormed the community at about 10:00 a.m., firing sporadically before heading to Government Secondary School, Iluke, where the examination was in progress.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen disrupted the examination and attempted to force some of the students into the bush. However, the swift intervention of security personnel prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

Howeber, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, the Kogi State Police Command said it received a distress call indicating that a large number of armed bandits had invaded the school with the intention of abducting students and residents.

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The statement said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kabba 'A' Division immediately mobilised personnel from the Division, operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and the Command's Tactical Teams, while military personnel and local vigilantes already operating in the area were also drafted into the operation.

The combined security team engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, forcing them to retreat into nearby bushes.

While preliminary investigations did not establish any successful mass abduction, the police confirmed that three persons lost their lives during the attack.

The victims were identified as Mr. Ganiyu Anifowose, Vice Principal of UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke; 70-year-old Mr. Sunday Jacob Alhassan, and six-year-old Sunday Ayele.

The Command disclosed that one of the bandits was neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, while a member of the joint security team sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Commissioner of Police in the state has directed sustained bush-combing operations and confidence-building patrols across the affected area, while joint security personnel comprising the police, military and local vigilantes have intensified efforts to track down the fleeing attackers.

The Police Command expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged residents to remain calm and continue to provide credible information to security agencies.

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Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government described the incident as a terrorist attack carried out by criminal elements disguised as soldiers.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the State government commended the gallantry of security personnel whose prompt response prevented a devastating mass abduction.

According to the statement, reports available to the government indicated that the attackers had already begun marching some students into the bush when security operatives engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

"Owing to the superior firepower, professionalism and courage of the security agents, all the students were successfully rescued unharmed and returned to safety," the statement said.

Fanwo disclosed that several of the fleeing attackers escaped with gunshot wounds, adding that security agencies had launched a manhunt to apprehend all those involved.

He praised the military, local vigilantes, hunters and other security personnel whose sacrifices helped avert a major tragedy, assuring that the government was working with relevant agencies to strengthen security in the area.

"Kogi State will not submit to terror. Criminal elements seeking to undermine the peace and security of our State will continue to meet a determined, coordinated and uncompromising response from security agencies and the Government," the Commissioner stated.

The state government sympathised with the bereaved families and reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Iluke Community as efforts continued to restore peace and bring the perpetrators to justice.