Nigeria: Aedc Announces Power Outage in Abuja, Nasarawa Over Tcn Fault

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has announced a temporary power outage affecting parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa State following a technical fault on a transmission facility.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, AEDC said the disruption was caused by a fault on the 132kV Apo-Karu Line 1 operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) resulting in a loss of bulk electricity supply to several communities.

Areas affected by the outage include Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo, Karshi, Mararaba, Ado, New Nyanya, New Karu, Uke, Masaka, Auta Balaifi, Keffi, Nasarawa Toto, Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon, among surrounding communities.

AEDC said TCN engineers are working to restore supply and projected that power would be restored around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The technical team of the Transmission Company of Nigeria is currently working to restore power supply around 3:00 pm today, 10th June 2026," the company stated.

The distribution company apologised for the inconvenience and appealed to customers for patience while repair work continues.