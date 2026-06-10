Nigeria: Just-in - Police Kill Two Bandits, Rescue 5 Kidnap Victims in Abuja

At least two suspected bandits terrorising residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been shot dead, while five abducted victims were rescued.

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed this to journalists at the Command headquarters on Wednesday.

He said he led the operation that resulted in the killing of thr criminals.

The gang was trailed over the abduction of five residents of Paze community in Byazhin ward of Bwari Area Council of FCT last week.

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LEADERSHIP recalls that five people, including a pastor, were abducted while a local vigilante member Shuaibu Yerima was shot dead during the Thursday attack.

According to the Police Commissioner, the victims were rescued during a joint operation involving the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the NPF Intelligence Response Team, the Kubwa Area Command, local hunters and vigilante groups.

He said the team launched an intensive search and rescue operation across Paze and Byazhin communities at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two suspects, Icheh Mohammadu and Abubakar Usman, were arrested while other gang members fled into nearby hills. Two AK-47 rifles with magazines were recovered during the exchange.

CP Sanusi said the five rescued victims have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, adding that efforts were ongoing to reunite them with their families.

Search operations continued across the area to apprehend fleeing suspects and dismantle the network.

The Commissioner of Police urged hospitals and the public to report anyone with gunshot injuries seeking treatment under suspicious circumstances.