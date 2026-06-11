South Africa: Fingers Pointed At Illegal Miners As Police Hunt Cleveland Mass Shooters

SAPS says it's too early to link the mass shooting in Cleveland, Johannesburg, to illegal mining, but community leaders and political parties say syndicates refining illicit gold in the area are a primary driver of local bloodshed.

Warning: This article includes graphic details of violent crime.

"Father God, can someone hear us? Jumpers is on fire. Please send the cops."

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This was the voice note that Cleveland Community Policing Forum chairperson Richard Francis received on Tuesday evening from a resident after about 10 heavily armed men entered the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, and indiscriminately opened fire on residents.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects in the mass shooting that left 12 people dead and 10 others injured.

Francis said he received numerous calls from Jumpers community members as the mass shooting was occurring. Residents said the shooting spree lasted more than an hour.

"I received a voice note from this one lady who said Jumpers is on fire, and I knew she wasn't talking about a literal fire, which does happen from time to time. She was talking about gunshots," said Francis.

The acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, has assigned a specialised team to investigate the mass shooting and assigned members of national units to boost the local forces. These include members from forensic services, tactical response teams and other specialised investigative resources to accelerate efforts to identify, trace and apprehend...