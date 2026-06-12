South Africa: After Mass Shooting, Cleveland Residents Fear What Will Happen When SAPS Leaves

11 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

Residents of the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, describe how they've lived in fear for years, long before a massacre claimed 12 lives.

"Cleveland is hell on earth. Our children do not know peace," Dorah Molefi (46) told Daily Maverick on Thursday, 11 June.

"There is no fear of the police, making this area feel isolated."

Residents of the Jumpers informal settlement and business owners in the surrounding Cleveland, Johannesburg, area say they have lived with violence and intimidation for years before the mass shooting in which 12 people died and 15 were injured, on Tuesday night, 9 June 2026.

While police are still investigating the attack, some in the community suspect it may be linked to illegal mining in the area. Molefi, who has lived in Jumpers for almost two years, said she knew some of the victims.

"Some of those I knew were ordinary members of the community, and whether they were involved in illegal mining or not, I cannot say."

At approximately 11.10pm on Tuesday night, police responded to reports of a mass shooting. Ten heavily armed men had reportedly arrived at the settlement in a white Toyota Quantum minibus before allegedly indiscriminately opening fire on Jumpers residents.

Read more An hour of terror: what happened when 10 gunmen entered a Joburg settlement killing 12 June 10, 2026...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.