Ethiopia, Nigeria Deepen Strategic Partnership With High-Level Talks and Landmark Legal Agreement

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Nigeria have taken another significant step toward deepening their longstanding partnership following high-level discussions between Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, Gedion Timothewos and his Nigerian counterpart, Foreign Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

During the meeting, Minister Gedion highlighted the strong historical ties between Ethiopia and Nigeria, noting that diplomatic relations between the two African nations date back to the 1960s.

He emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, coordination, and consultation on issues of common interest to further strengthen the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to expanding bilateral engagement and expressed her country's readiness to work closely with Ethiopia across a wide range of sectors, reflecting the growing momentum in relations between Africa's two influential nations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A major outcome of the visit was the signing of an Agreement on the Exchange or Transfer of Sentenced Persons, a landmark legal cooperation framework aimed at enhancing collaboration between the justice sectors of both countries.

The agreement was signed by Ethiopia's Minister of Justice, Hana Arayasellassie, and Nigeria's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi.

Officials stated that the agreement will strengthen institutional cooperation, facilitate legal collaboration, and establish a robust framework for addressing matters related to sentenced persons between the two nations.

Both sides expressed confidence that the productive discussions and the newly signed agreement will open a new chapter in Ethiopia-Nigeria relations, further advancing cooperation in diplomacy, justice, and other areas of mutual interest while reinforcing solidarity between two of Africa's leading countries.