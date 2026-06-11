Nigeria: Senate Moves to Expand Court of Appeal Justices to 110, Federal High Court Judges to 90

The Senate on Wednesday took a decisive step towards overhauling Nigeria's overburdened judiciary, passing for second reading two landmark bills that would expand the bench of the Court of Appeal from 70 to 110 justices and raise the strength of the Federal High Court from 70 to 90 judges.

The decision was part of a broader legislative push to decongest the courts and accelerate justice delivery across the country.

The bills, championed by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, also propose the introduction of virtual court proceedings, the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre within the Court of Appeal, and measures to ensure equitable representation of all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the appellate bench.

Presenting the Federal High Court (Amendment) Bill, Bamidele argued that the expansion had become imperative given the court's mounting caseload spanning anti-corruption prosecutions, financial crimes, banking, telecommunications, aviation and maritime disputes.

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"The proposed increase under this bill is not merely an administrative adjustment; it is a strategic intervention aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Federal High Court," he said.

Bamidele added that faster resolution of commercial disputes would bolster investor confidence in Nigeria's economy.

On the Court of Appeal (Amendment) Bill, Bamidele described Nigeria's appellate court as a strategic institution whose capacity had failed to keep pace with surging litigation arising from population growth, economic expansion, electoral disputes and constitutional matters.

"Over the years, the Court of Appeal has experienced a significant increase in its workload arising from population growth, expansion of economic activities, increasing electoral disputes, constitutional litigation and commercial transactions," he told his colleagues.

A notable feature of the bill is the introduction of digital court operations.

"One of the salient provisions of this bill is the introduction of virtual court proceedings, which many jurisdictions across the world have institutionalised because of their effectiveness and expediency," Bamidele explained.

The bills drew strong support across the chamber.

Former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno North), said the call for more judges had gone unanswered for too long.

"Justice delayed is justice denied, and justice should not only be done but should be seen manifestly to be done," he declared.

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Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) noted that recent electoral laws had vested the Court of Appeal with original jurisdiction in some election matters, further compounding its responsibilities and justifying the expansion.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who praised the bills as landmark interventions, said the reforms would directly improve Nigeria's standing as an investment destination.

"Nigeria is not a very attractive destination for some investors and shippers because of delays in the dispensation of justice. All that will change with what we have done today," Akpabio said.

Both bills were passed for second reading and referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, which is expected to report back to plenary within four weeks.