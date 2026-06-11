Nigeria: Troops Repel Terrorist Attacks in Zamfara, Recover Arms and Motorcycles

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have repelled separate terrorist attacks in Zamfara State, neutralising several attackers and recovering weapons, ammunition, and other items during operations in Maru and Kaura Namoda Local Government Areas.

Military sources disclosed that the operations were carried out on June 9, 2026, following intelligence reports on terrorist activities in the affected communities.

According to the sources, troops responded to an attack in Kanoma District of Maru Local Government Area after receiving intelligence on the movement of suspected terrorists in the area.

The troops reportedly advanced to Kanoma Hill, where they encountered the attackers and engaged them in a gun battle.

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During the operation, one suspected terrorist was killed, while others fled under pressure from the troops' superior firepower.

Security operatives recovered a rifle loaded with ammunition and seized two motorcycles believed to have been used by the fleeing suspects.

In a separate operation in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, troops acted on intelligence indicating that armed men were attacking residents of Kungurki Village and attempting to abduct villagers.

The soldiers were said to have swiftly mobilised to the community and engaged the attackers upon arrival.

The operation disrupted the attack, forcing the assailants to retreat after reportedly suffering casualties.

A follow-up search of the area led to the recovery of a locally fabricated rifle, three rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, four cutlasses, and a mobile phone believed to have been abandoned by the fleeing attackers.

Military authorities said the operations demonstrate the ongoing efforts of Operation Fansan Yamma to combat terrorism, protect communities, and deny criminal groups freedom of movement across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region.

They also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing security operations.