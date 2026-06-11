Nigeria: Army, DSS Uncover IPOB/ESN Arms Cache in Enugu Piggery

10 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

Troops of the 82 Division Garrison operating under Sector 1 of Operation UDO KA, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, Enugu State Command, said they have uncovered a suspected arms cache belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in Enugu State.

The operation according to Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, followed credible intelligence obtained from arrested suspects linked to the groups.

He said a large cache of weapons and ammunition, including General Purpose Machine Guns, an RPG-7 launcher tube, AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, a tear-gas gun with cartridges, AK-47 magazines, 270 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and 478 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered in the process.

According to him: "On June 9, 2026, acting on credible intelligence derived from previously arrested suspects affiliated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), security forces conducted a precision follow-up operation in Gariki, Enugu South Local Government Area. Troops uncovered a clandestine arms hideout concealed within a zinc structure disguised as a piggery. A thorough exploitation of the site led to the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition.

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"This intelligence-driven operation underscores the effective interagency collaboration in the region, resulting in proactive measures to counter threats to national unity and public safety. It also reflects Operation UDO KA's commitment to sustaining offensive actions against criminal and terrorist networks that undermine peace in the region. The public is encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to security forces, thereby enhancing collective efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the South East."

Ayeni added that the recovered items and arrested suspects have been handed over to the DSS Enugu State Command for further investigation and appropriate legal action, reaffirming the commitment of Operation UDO KA to protecting citizens and preserving national sovereignty through sustained operations against criminal elements in the region.

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