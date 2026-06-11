Malawi: Former Mr Malawi Tadeo Banda Among 12 Killed in Johannesburg Mass Shooting

A line of police tape at a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at night.

A dark cloud of grief has descended on Malawi following the tragic death of former Mr Malawi, Tadeo Banda, who was among 12 people killed in a brutal mass shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday.

Banda, a well-known figure in Lilongwe's Area 18 and a respected pioneer in Malawi's bodybuilding, weightlifting and martial arts community, was caught up in the deadly attack that has left families shattered and communities mourning.

News of his death has sent shockwaves through Malawi, with friends, former colleagues, athletes and admirers taking to social media to pay tribute to a man many remember as disciplined, humble and passionate about fitness.

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For many, Banda was more than a bodybuilder. He was among a generation of athletes who helped popularize bodybuilding and martial arts in Malawi during the early 2000s, inspiring countless young people to pursue healthy lifestyles and sports.

Born and raised in Malawi, Banda built a reputation for excellence and determination before later relocating to South Africa in search of better opportunities. Despite moving abroad, many in Area 18 continued to regard him as one of their own, remembering his contributions to sports and community life.

His life was tragically cut short during Tuesday's shooting at an informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg. According to South African police, heavily armed suspects stormed the settlement and opened fire indiscriminately on residents.

Police said more than 10 suspects were allegedly dropped off near a petrol station in Cleveland by a white Toyota Quantum before launching the attack.

"It is alleged that more than 10 suspects were dropped off by a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland," police said in a statement.

"The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle," the statement added.

Besides the 12 people killed, at least nine others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

South African authorities have since launched a manhunt for the attackers, with investigations continuing into what has been described as one of the deadliest recent shootings in the area.

Back home in Malawi, the loss of Banda has been deeply felt. Many have described his death as a painful reminder of the dangers faced by migrants living and working abroad in pursuit of a better future.

As tributes continue to pour in, friends and family are remembering a man whose strength extended far beyond the gym -- a mentor, sportsman and community figure whose legacy helped shape Malawi's fitness and martial arts culture.

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South Africa continues to struggle with high levels of violent crime, recording one of the highest murder rates in the world, with an average of about 60 people killed every day.

For those who knew Tadeo Banda, however, he will be remembered not as a statistic, but as a trailblazer whose life touched many and whose untimely death has left a painful void in the hearts of countless Malawians.