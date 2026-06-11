South Africa: Gunmen Massacre 12 in Suspected Zama Zama Turf War

· More than 10 gunmen stormed the Jumpers informal settlement and opened fire, killing 12 people and injuring 10 others.

· Police suspect the attack may be linked to rival illegal mining groups operating near the settlement.

Fear has gripped the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland after gunmen killed 12 people and wounded 10 others in a brutal mass shooting.

Police believe the massacre may be linked to a turf war between rival illegal mining groups operating in the area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The attack happened shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.

Witnesses said more than 10 armed men arrived in a white Toyota Quantum before spreading through the settlement and opening fire on residents.

The gunfire continued for a long time, leaving terrified residents hiding for cover.

Police have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said investigators are exploring several possibilities, including links to illegal mining.

"At this stage, we cannot determine the motive. This area is adjacent to illegal mining operations, so we have those suspicions," said Mthombeni.

"One can only describe this incident as insane, heartless and barbaric."

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has ordered additional specialised police units to assist with the investigation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nonkululeko Phokane said forensic experts, tactical response teams and specialised investigators have been deployed.

"A multidisciplinary task team will work around the clock to pursue all leads, including tracing the white Toyota Quantum linked to the incident," said Phokane.

Residents say violence linked to illegal mining has become more common in recent years.

Lekgetho Kwapheni, who has lived in Jumpers since 2010, said he had never experienced anything as terrifying as Tuesday night's attack.

"It was going on for a long time. I have only heard gunfire like that in movies," he said.

Kwapheni said there had been previous gunfights linked to illegal mining, but nothing on this scale.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Jumpers was a peaceful place until about two years ago when groups linked to illegal mining started arriving."

With an abandoned mine nearby, he said tensions between zama zama groups have grown as they fight over possible gold deposits.

Although police have not confirmed the motive, residents strongly believe the massacre is linked to those disputes.

Standing near the scene of the killings, Kwapheni struggled to hide his fear.

"People are always firing guns in Jumpers, but police must do their job for this case," he said.

"We are shaken."

Looking down at the ground, he added quietly: "This is my home. When darkness comes tonight, we don't know if they will come back and shoot us again."

No arrests have been made.