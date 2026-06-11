Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Vice Principal, 2 Others in Kogi, Edo Shuts Schools

Almost a month after terrorists attacked three schools in Oyo State, abducting no fewer than 40 pupils, alongside teachers, they again struck at Iluke Bunu in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State yesterday, killing a vice principal and two others, as well as kidnapping three students who were about to write WAEC examination.

The attack came on a day the Edo State Government ordered immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, following intelligence reports of a planned kidnap attack targeting students.

This is even as there was pandemonium in Minna, the Niger State capital, yesterday as parents stormed schools to withdraw their children, amid rumours of terrorists' invasion of the city.

In Lagos, there was also panic in schools located in Ojokoro area of the city, following what turned out to be a prank over alleged kidnapping of students and teachers, prompting parents to besiege the schools to withdraw their children.

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Consequently, Northern elders, under the auspices of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has asked President Bola Tinubu to urgently declare a national security emergency, saying Nigeria is bleeding.

The attack in Kogi, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, threw the community into mourning and heightened concerns over the security situation in the area.

Community sources identified the deceased as Mr. Gani Anifowose, Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke, who was reportedly killed along with two others during the invasion by the assailants.

Residents disclosed that the attackers operated for hours, creating fear and confusion within the community.

Three students of the community said to be writing the English Language paper in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, were said to have been abducted by the terrorists.

Police intensifies manhunt for fleeing terrorists

Reacting to the attack, Kogi State Police Command said it successfully repelled it, saying it prevented what could have been mass abduction of students.

The command in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Adusat Salihu, said the attackers came for the WAEC students writing the English Language paper.

The statement read: "At about 10:00 a.m, the command received distress information that a large number of heavily armed bandits operating on about 40 motorcycles, had invaded Government Secondary School, Iluke Bunu, with the suspected intention of abducting students and other residents of the community.

"Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Kabba 'A' Division, immediately activated a coordinated security response by mobilising personnel from the Division, alongside operatives of the Police Mobile Force and the Command's Tactical Teams.

"Other security personnel already deployed in the area, including military personnel and local vigilante groups, were equally alerted and joined the operation.

"The combined security operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle, forcing the criminals to flee into the surrounding bush. Preliminary findings indicate that there is currently no conclusive evidence of a successful mass abduction of students or other residents. "However, investigations and ongoing assessments are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Regrettably, during the attack, three persons lost their lives. They include Mr. Ganiyu Anifowose, the Vice Principal of UBE Secondary/Primary School, Iluke; Mr. Sunday Jacob Alhassan, aged 70 years; and one Sunday Ayele, aged 6 years.

"The command commiserates with the families of the deceased and assures them that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"During the exchange of gunfire, one of the bandits was neutralised, while security operatives attached to the joint team sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

"The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State command, has ordered sustained bush-combing and confidence-building patrols across the affected area.

"Joint security operatives, comprising the police, military personnel, and local vigilantes, are currently conducting intensive operations aimed at apprehending the fleeing criminals and preventing any further threat to lives and property.

"Members of the public are to remain calm, vigilant, and should continue to support security agencies with credible and timely information that will aid ongoing operations. Further developments will be communicated as investigations and operations progress."

Kogi govt reacts

In its reaction, Kogi State government commended the security forces for foiling what would have been a mass abduction of the students.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement yesterday, said: "Kogi State government has received with deep sadness the report of a terrorist attack on Iluke community in Bunu district of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area by criminal elements who disguised themselves in military uniform in a desperate attempt to deceive residents and perpetrate their evil act.

"The unfortunate attack led to the death of three members of the community. Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the people of Iluke community, and the entire Bunu district over this painful loss.

"Even as the state mourns the painful loss of three community members, government commends the swift response, exceptional bravery, and gallantry of military personnel and local security forces whose intervention prevented the attackers from carrying out a mass abduction of students and inflicting further casualties on the community.

"Reports available to government indicate that the bandits disrupted an ongoing WAEC examination and had already begun marching students into the bush when security operatives engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

"Owing to superior firepower, professionalism, and courage of the security agents, all the students were successfully rescued unharmed and returned to safety.

"During the operation, security forces neutralised one of the bandits, while several others escaped with severe gunshot injuries.

"Security agencies are currently on the trail of the fleeing criminals and are intensifying efforts to ensure that all those connected with the attack are apprehended and brought to justice.

"Kogi State government expresses profound appreciation to the military, local vigilantes, hunters and other security personnel whose sacrifice, patriotism and commitment to duty saved innocent lives and prevented what could have been a devastating mass abduction.

"Government is closely monitoring the situation in the affected community and is working with relevant security agencies to strengthen security presence in the area. Additional security measures will be announced in due course as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property.

"We urge residents to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that can assist ongoing operations against criminal elements.

"Let it be clearly stated that Kogi State will not submit to terror. Criminal elements seeking to undermine the peace and security of our state will continue to meet a determined, coordinated and uncompromising response from security agencies and the government.

"Once again, we sympathise with the bereaved families and pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased. We also stand in solidarity with the people of Iluke community as security agencies intensify efforts to restore calm and bring all those responsible for this heinous attack to justice."

Edo shuts 3 schools over kidnap threat

In a similar development, Edo State Government has ordered immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, following intelligence reports of a planned kidnap attack targeting students.

The affected schools are Ososo Grammar School; Ososo Comprehensive High School; and Makeke Secondary School.

The directive was contained in a circular dated June 9 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Enodolomwanyi Otamere.

The decision followed security advisories from relevant agencies warning of credible threats to the safety of students, teachers and residents in parts of Akoko-Edo.

"The Ministry of Education has received intelligence reports and advisories from relevant security agencies regarding credible threats to the safety of students, staff, and school communities in some parts of the Akoko Edo Local Government Area," Otamere stated.

He said all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools had been suspended indefinitely as a precautionary measure to protect lives and property.

The closure comes on the heels of a Department of State Services, DSS, intelligence report which allegedly uncovered plans by suspected bandits to carry out mass abductions of schoolchildren in Edo North senatorial district.

According to the report, security operatives intercepted communications between two suspected terrorists, who allegedly discussed shifting their focus to schoolchildren after previous attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals failed to generate the expected financial returns.

The report further disclosed that a 25-year-old suspect was arrested on June 4 while allegedly conducting surveillance around Makeke Secondary School, raising concerns that preparations for the planned operation may have already commenced.

Following the development, security agencies recommended increased protection around schools, deployment of additional personnel, stronger collaboration with local vigilante groups and hunters, as well as intensified patrols in vulnerable communities.

Despite the closure, the government said candidates currently writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination will continue to sit for their papers under enhanced security arrangements.

"Candidates currently participating in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, shall be allowed access to sit for their examinations under strict security arrangements and supervision as may be provided by the relevant security agencies and community stakeholders," Otamere said.

He directed school authorities to ensure orderly release of students to their parents and guardians, secure school facilities and maintain close communication with government officials and security agencies.

Corroborating the Education Ministry's statement, Governor Monday Okpebholo's Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, said in a statement: "This decision has been taken by Governor Monday Okpebholo as part of the government's commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, particularly students, teachers and school personnel.

"Consequently, all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools are suspended with immediate effect, pending further directives from the government.

"However, students currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, will be allowed access to their examination centres under strict security arrangements coordinated by school authorities, security agencies and community leaders.

"Principals of the affected schools are directed to ensure the safe and orderly release of students to their parents and guardians; secure all school facilities, equipment, and property throughout the closure period; maintain regular communication with Edo State Government, the Chief Inspector of Education, and relevant security agencies; and strictly comply with any additional directives issued by the government."

The statement urged parents, guardians, and residents of affected communities to remain calm, vigilant and cooperate fully with security agencies, saying efforts are being intensified to maintain peace and ensure public safety.

"Edo State Government assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to address the situation and restore normal academic activities as soon as conditions permit," the statement added.

Pandemonium in Minna, as parents withdraw children from schools over terrorists invasion

Also yesterday, there was pandemonium in Minna, Niger State, yesterday as parents stormed schools to withdraw their children, amid rumours of terrorists' invasion of the city.

Aside from schools which closed down, shop owners within Minna also hurriedly shut their doors and retired home.

There had been unconfirmed information circulating in the city in the past few days that a deadly group of the Boko Haram sect,(Lakurawa) had notified some communities in the state, through writing, of their coming.

Our correspondent gathered that as at 11 am yesterday, the rumour got stronger in Minna, prompting invasion of some schools by parents to withdraw their children.

Efforts by some headmasters, head teachers and principals to convince the parents proved abortive as they insisted on taking their wards home.

The Ministry of Education, through its Information Officer, Priscilla Tumaka, said the ministry is not aware of any school invaded by terrorists in the town.

"No school has informed the ministry that any institution has been invaded by terrorists and there is no information of parents going to schools to withdraw their children as a result of terrorists' invasion but the ministry will investigate immediately," she remarked.

However, the state police command described the development as mere rumour which should be disregarded.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO, Superintendent of Police, Abiodun Wasiu, in a statement, said: "It is all rumors which should be disregarded.

"What we heard was that hoodlums attacked some schools at Bosso, Kpakungu, Sanon Wise and Lambata but upon visit to the schools, we discovered that nothing of such happened and we are trying to find out where the rumours started from because we have not received any information of terrorists approaching the town or planning to invade schools in the town.

"The public should disregard this false information, which is suspected to have originated from mischief makers to cause panic and fear in the public and school environment.

"However, investigation has commenced to unravel the source of the false report, identify and arrest the mischief makers," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, has directed DPOs to work closely with school administrators, in line with school protection initiatives, to embark on patrols around schools for safety of students, staff and the community.

Panic in Lagos school over kidnap prank

In Lagos, there was confusion in school around the Okokoro area yesterday morning, following what turned out to be a prank over alleged kidnapping of students and teachers.

The day started with the usual observation of National Awareness Day in all schools across Lagos State.

It was learned that the topic for the day's awareness programme at Ijaiye Ojokoro Junior College was was banditry.

Vanguard gathered that to make the presentation more realistic and engaging, one of the teachers decided to dress as a terrorists to show the students what terrorists looked like.

An eyewitness said: "However, as the teacher stepped out of his vehicle and approached the assembly ground, pandemonium broke out. The students, believing he was a real bandit, immediately took to their heels in fear.

"Students in the other three schools within the same complex, upon hearing shouts of "Bandits! Bandits!" also joined in the stampede.

"Some teachers were not left out, as they too ran for safety. The entire school complex, as well as adjoining streets, was thrown into confusion and panic."

The development saw alarmed parents rushing towards the schools to pick their children and wards, believing it was an actual bandit attack.

"I was on my early morning walk when I noticed a group of students running frantically. When I asked what had happened, they told me bandits had invaded their school and were killing people.

"Concerned by the alarming report, I proceeded to the school complex to ascertain the situation. On getting there, I met one of the principals who preferred not to be named. The principal narrated the incident that led to the chaos, explaining that the panic was triggered by a teacher's attempt to dramatise the awareness topic on banditry," another eyewitness narrated.

Nigeria bleeding, declare nat'l security emergency, Northern elders tell Tinubu

Meanwhile, Northern Elders Forum, NEF, yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to declare national security emergency.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, Prof Abubakar Jiddere, NEF said security challenge in the country was already at its precipice, stressing that urgent and drastic steps needed to be taken to salvage the country from fallen into anarchy.

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The statement read: "The Northern Elders Forum expresses its deepest outrage and concern over the relentless collapse of security across the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No nation can claim progress when its citizens live in fear, its communities are under siege, and criminal elements operate with increasing boldness while millions of law-abiding citizens remain vulnerable.

"Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria clearly states that 'the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.'

"Today, Nigerians are compelled to ask a painful but legitimate question: if the protection of lives and property is the foremost duty of government, why are citizens increasingly left to fend for themselves against kidnappers, terrorists, bandits, violent extremists and organised criminal gangs?

"Since independence in 1960, Nigeria has confronted numerous security threats, including the civil war, Maitatsine uprisings, armed militancy in the Niger Delta, sectarian violence, separatist agitations, cattle rustling, armed robbery and the Boko Haram insurgency.

"Yet never in recent history has the country witnessed the simultaneous spread of multiple forms of insecurity across virtually every region as is being experienced today.

"From the forests of Zamfara and Katsina to the highways of Kaduna and Niger; from communities in Plateau and Benue to parts of Kogi, Kwara, Borno, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Imo and beyond, violence has become a recurring feature of daily life.

"Communities are attacked, citizens are abducted, farmers are displaced from their lands, travellers are ambushed on major highways, and businesses are forced to operate under conditions of uncertainty and fear.

"Independent security reports over the years have consistently documented thousands of deaths, abductions and displacements arising from violent criminal activities. While governments may differ in their approaches and achievements, the reality confronting Nigerians today is that insecurity remains one of the gravest threats to national stability, economic growth and social cohesion.

"The Northern Elders Forum, therefore, calls on the federal government to immediately declare a national security emergency and implement extraordinary measures to reverse the current trajectory."

SMBLF calls for security emergency, special terrorism courts

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, also urged President Tinubu to declare a comprehensive national security emergency, warning that worsening insecurity across the country had reached alarming levels.

The group also tasked the federal government to significantly increase funding, equipment, and welfare support for the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, and other security services battling terrorism and banditry.

The group, in a statement by its leaders of the forum, including Oba Oladipo Olaitan (Afenifere), Dr Bitrus Pogu (Middle Belt Forum), Senator John Azuta-Mbata (Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide), and Ambassador Godknows Igali (PANDEF), said Nigeria's leadership appeared increasingly distracted by politics, ahead of the 2027 elections, despite the security crisis.

SMBLF also called for the establishment of special courts to ensure speedy trial of terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry cases, arguing that swift justice was necessary to deter criminal activities.

The statement read: "The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, is deeply alarmed by the growing impunity and disturbing ease with which terrorists and bandits are carrying out mass kidnappings across Nigeria, especially the abduction of school children in recent weeks.

"Every Nigerian citizen, especially innocent children, has a constitutional right to protection by the state. Sadly, that responsibility is now being increasingly neglected.

"Social media platforms are now flooded daily with horrifying images and videos showing terrorists and bandits beheading innocent citizens and inflicting terrible cruelty on captives whose families cannot pay ransom.

"Large portions of Nigerian territory in the North West, Middle Belt and North East are now effectively under the control or influence of terrorists and bandits."