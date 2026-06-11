Nigeria: Dickson, Kwankwaso Hold Reconciliation Talks to Strengthen NDC Ahead of 2027

ABUJA - National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has held a marathon meeting with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and senior party officials in a move aimed at strengthening unity within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, held at Dickson's residence, was part of ongoing efforts to reconcile party leaders in Kano State and foster cohesion within the fast-growing opposition party.

In a Facebook post detailing the outcome of the discussions, Dickson said the meeting formed part of his mediation efforts to ensure that party officials in Kano State and the party's vice-presidential candidate, who also serves as the state leader, remain united at what he described as a critical period in the party's development.

The former Bayelsa State governor, who currently represents Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the Senate, described the NDC as a rapidly emerging opposition force in Nigeria, noting that disagreements were inevitable in a growing political movement.

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According to him, such challenges are best managed through dialogue, consultation and reconciliation.

"We are accustomed to managing such challenges through dialogue, consultation and reconciliation," Dickson stated. "That is what I have been doing, not only in Kano State but across the nation for the past months."

He emphasized that the party had maintained its commitment to internal democracy and had not imposed candidates on any state chapter, including his home state of Bayelsa.

Dickson also highlighted his long-standing relationship with Kwankwaso, recalling that both politicians had worked closely together since their days as governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"Over the years, we have maintained a close relationship, regularly visiting one another, sharing confidences, discussing national issues and planning political engagements," he said.

The senator further disclosed that the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the Obidient Movement would be formally integrated into the NDC structure.

He revealed that he had earlier met with representatives of the Obidient Movement and assured them of inclusion in the party, while also requesting the Kwankwasiyya Movement to submit a list of its coordinators for integration into the party framework.

"Everyone is welcome in the NDC," Dickson said. "We deeply appreciate the support, commitment and participation of all our members, stakeholders, support groups and volunteers."

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The meeting is the latest in a series of consultations being undertaken by the NDC leadership as part of efforts to strengthen the party's internal cohesion and position it for future electoral contests.