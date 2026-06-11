Nigeria: Sokoto Embarks On Massive Education Expansion, Approves 56 New Secondary Schools

In an effort to strengthen education and expand access to learning opportunities, the Sokoto State Government has commenced the construction and upgrading of 56 secondary schools across the state under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, a landmark intervention aimed at improving educational infrastructure and increasing school enrolment, particularly among adolescent girls.

The ambitious project, championed by Governor Ahmad Aliyu, is expected to be completed within 10 months and is widely regarded as one of the most significant investments in secondary education infrastructure in the state's recent history.

The initiative is designed to bridge educational gaps, improve learning conditions and provide thousands of young people, especially girls, with greater access to quality education.

As part of the implementation process, engineers from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, alongside AGILE Project consultants, formally handed over project sites to contractors across the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking during the exercise, AGILE Project Component Lead 1.1, Engineer Garba Alhaji, disclosed that 28 existing primary schools would be upgraded to Junior Secondary Schools, while another 28 Junior Secondary Schools would be elevated to Senior Secondary School status.

"This intervention is aimed at expanding access to secondary education, particularly in underserved communities. By upgrading existing schools and providing modern facilities, we are creating opportunities for more children to continue their education closer to home," Alhaji said.

He explained that each of the 56 schools would be equipped with modern facilities, including fully furnished laboratories for Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Computer Science.

According to him, the schools will also have 12 new classrooms, multipurpose halls, solar-powered boreholes and a 14-unit toilet facility with separate sections for male and female students. "These facilities are intended to create a conducive learning environment and strengthen science and technology education across the state," he added.

The Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Murtala Abubakar Chika, described the project as a reflection of Governor Aliyu's commitment to educational development and human capital growth.

He urged benefiting communities and school authorities to safeguard the facilities upon completion. "The success of this initiative depends not only on construction but also on the collective responsibility of communities to protect and maintain the infrastructure for future generations," Chika stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further called on contractors to adhere strictly to approved specifications and delivery timelines.

Also speaking, the Sokoto State President of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Comrade Muhammad Iklilu, commended the state government for prioritising education despite prevailing economic challenges.

"This investment will have a lasting impact on the future of our children and the development of Sokoto State. We urge all stakeholders to monitor the projects closely to ensure quality delivery and accountability," he said.

Representatives of the contractors assured the government of their readiness to execute the projects according to specifications and within the agreed timeframe, while school principals and members of School Based Management Committees pledged to support monitoring efforts to guarantee successful implementation.