Nigeria: Xenophobia - 268 Nigerians Return From South Africa Today

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, will receive the first batch of 268 Nigerian returnees from the Republic of South Africa at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, following the consistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in the former apartheid enclave.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, who stressed that this was to demonstrate the importance attached to the well-being of Nigerians abroad and the federal government's citizen-centred foreign policy.

He said the Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria in Pretoria, Ambassador Alexander Ajayi, is expected to accompany the returnees to the country and hand them over to the minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The evacuation flight operated by Air Peace Airlines is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria at 5.00 am.

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The ministry also informed the public that the ongoing screening exercise by the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria for Nigerian nationals willing to voluntarily return to the country due to the ongoing xenophobic attacks had been extended to Sunday, 14th June, 2026, to accommodate more persons.

"This underscores the priority accorded to the protection of Nigerian citizens overseas, which remains a central pillar of Nigeria's foreign policy and a core responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It also reflects the government's determination to ensure that Nigerians affected by crises abroad receive the necessary support, dignity, and care," he said.

The ministry assured the public that the federal government, through the relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), has put in place comprehensive reception, documentation, and support arrangements for the returnees.