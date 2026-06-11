Nigeria: Ward Delineation - Tompolo, IYC Call On INEC to Do the Right Thing

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (lNEC) to do the right thing over delineation of wards in the Warri federal constituency.

The call was made by Tompolo in a personally signed press statement, calling for calm and a peaceful resolution of the delineation of the wards

The statement read in part, "Since yesterday the 8th of June 2026, we are all living witnesses to the mass action by peaceful women and youths from our various communities occupying oil and gas installations in the Escravos and Warri river areas, since then many well meaning Nigerians have been calling for a peaceful resolution of the impasse.

"I join all well meaning Nigerians to call for a peaceful resolution. The Ijaw nation has from time immemorial been known for their peaceful ways and we cannot deviate from our history.

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"The current political situation arising from the failure of INEC to complete the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency and mass action must not be allowed to be hijacked or to degenerate into violence of any sort.

"I am calling for calm no matter the situation. I am also calling for a meeting of community leaders to meet immediately to enable us devise a way forward.

"We must all join hands in seeking a peaceful resolution to this impasse. INEC must determine to do the right thing and restore the peace in Warri and environs. We call on the people of Warri (whether Ijaw, Itsekiri or Urhobo) to be calm and wait patiently for INEC to do the right thing." It added.

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has cautioned that continued delay in implementing the delineation report could heighten tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It called on the federal, Delta state governments and security agencies to investigate individuals and groups making statements capable of inciting violence and ethnic hostility in Warri and neighbouring communities.

The group said inflammatory rhetoric surrounding the controversy over the proposed ward delineation in the Warri Federal Constituency could threaten the prevailing peace in the area if left unchecked.

IYC spokesman, Ambassador Binebai Yerin Princewill, condemned recent comments and slogans allegedly used by some groups, including the phrase, "Things dey, Tools dey," describing them as provocative and dangerous.

While reaffirming the Ijaw nation's commitment to peaceful coexistence, Princewill urged authorities to closely monitor developments and take proactive measures against individuals whose utterances could inflame ethnic tensions in the Niger Delta.

He maintained that the IYC's position was centred on the immediate implementation of INEC's proposed delineation report in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment on the Warri Federal Constituency.

According to him, any attempt to divert attention from the implementation of the report through threats or inflammatory narratives was unacceptable.

The council also urged its members to be calm, law-abiding and pursue their demands through lawful means.

Also, leaders of the seven Chevron Nigeria Limited, (CNL), host communities, have called on Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to facilitate the swift evacuation of the "illegal occupiers from the Olero Flow Station"

They warned the facility remains a critical national asset and its occupation by external parties, must not be tolerated.

They are leaders of Itsekiri Communities of Ebrohimi, Obaghoro, Tebu, Gbokoda, Aja - Amita, Udo and Jakpa, making up the Indigenous Communities of Olero Oil Field in Warri North local government area,

They made the demand in Warri, Delta state, Wednesday, during a media briefing, urging the governor to investigate the violation of the peace accord reportedly signed by Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo leaders, during a meeting held June 8 in the presence of Governor Oborevwori.

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They called on the federal government and security agencies, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the INEC delineation exercise, in relation to the Supreme Court judgement on Warri Federal Constituency.

Secretary of Olero Oil Field Communities, Hon. Samson Ogboduwa, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the leaders, tasked CLN to remain resolute and "refuse to recognize, negotiate with, or yield to pressure from external actors, who are not recognized host communities."

According to them, the occupation of Olero Oil Flowstation by persons, claiming to represent the Ijaw communities of Egbema and Gbaramatu, is a violation of the peace accord.

The leaders, stressed that the seven CNL Itsekiri host communities "do not share boundaries with" Egbema and Gbaramatu.

"It is on record that the Ijaw aggressors were transported in speedboats. They are allegedly sponsoring and mobilising the protest that is impacting national revenue generation" he said.